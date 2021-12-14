ANL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (6.31%)
ASC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.13%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
BYCO 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.53%)
FCCL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.76%)
FFBL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.3%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
FNEL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.26%)
GGGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.88%)
GGL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
JSCL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.95%)
KAPCO 30.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
MDTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5%)
MLCF 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.88%)
NETSOL 82.99 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (4.52%)
PACE 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.32%)
PAEL 19.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
POWER 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PRL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.24%)
PTC 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TELE 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
TRG 95.25 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (6.7%)
UNITY 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.94%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.35%)
BR100 4,373 Increased By 36.4 (0.84%)
BR30 17,193 Increased By 441 (2.63%)
KSE100 42,992 Increased By 115.6 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,959 Increased By 279.4 (1.68%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

MESSAGE FROM MUHAMMAD HANIF JANOO, HONORARY CONSUL OF THE REPUBLIC OF KENYA IN KARACHI ON THE 58TH ANNIVERSARY OF KENYA’S INDEPENDENCE

14 Dec 2021

TEXT: It gives me great pleasure to extend my warm greetings to the Government and people of Kenya on the auspicious occasion of their 58th anniversary of independence.

Kenya and Pakistan enjoy cordial and friendly relations. Trade between the countries is very smooth and its volume is increasing every year. Many new items are added from both ends. For Pakistani’s Kenya visa policy is very liberal and visas are available online/on arrival. Pakistan is the largest buyer of world’s finest Kenyan tea, Imports almost 205 million kilos of tea annually. 85% of total consumption.

Kenya is importing about 400,000 metric tons of Pakistani rice annually. Further, Pakistan’s surgical items, sports goods and medicines are finding a big market in Kenya and through Kenya to many neighbouring countries in E.A.C and C.O.M.E.S.A. Region.

Due to global Covid challenges, Kenya has put measures in place to control the epidemic with minimal disruption to business activities. It is commendable that activities at the port went on smoothly throughout the period Kenya is serving as a hub for many neighboring countries.

Pakistani businessmen can participate in or visit exhibitions online. Kenya has many products which Pakistan can import like lowers, dry fruits, hides & skin, fresh fruits etc.

Kenya offers a lot of opportunities to Pakistani tourists such as the world’s finest game parks, tea gardens, beaches adventure, culture, among others. Many Pakistani companies are now holding their annual conferences in Kenya taking advantage of business cum pleasure tourism.

His Excellency High Commissioner and others at the High Commission are doing their best to increase the number of trade items from both countries and we are confident that we will see the results soon.

The Govt of Pakistan offers good education opportunities in universities all over Pakistan. Many Kenyan students are taking advantage of this facility in Karachi / Hyderabad/ Lahore/Larkana & Quetta.

I am confident that there will be a lot of business activities, exchange of delegations & many more students in coming years after covid problem is over, which will bring our two friendly countries closer to each other.

LONG LIVE KENYA, LONG LIVE PAKISTAN.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Kenya Global Covid 58th anniversary of independence Pakistani rice

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

MESSAGE FROM MUHAMMAD HANIF JANOO, HONORARY CONSUL OF THE REPUBLIC OF KENYA IN KARACHI ON THE 58TH ANNIVERSARY OF KENYA’S INDEPENDENCE

MPS today

Dollar near one-week high amid hawkish Fed hopes, Omicron fears

Punjab: PM launches ‘Sehat Card’ scheme

Fed, ECB grapple with inflation and Omicron

No national security sans inclusive growth: PM

State-owned institutions can’t do real estate business: IHC

Jul-Nov remittances post 10pc growth YoY

Asaan Mobile Account unveiled

New tax regime for SMEs on the cards

COAS briefed about security situation in Sindh

Read more stories