MESSAGE FROM MUHAMMAD HANIF JANOO, HONORARY CONSUL OF THE REPUBLIC OF KENYA IN KARACHI ON THE 58TH ANNIVERSARY OF KENYA’S INDEPENDENCE

TEXT: It gives me great pleasure to extend my warm greetings to the Government and people of Kenya on the auspicious occasion of their 58th anniversary of independence.

Kenya and Pakistan enjoy cordial and friendly relations. Trade between the countries is very smooth and its volume is increasing every year. Many new items are added from both ends. For Pakistani’s Kenya visa policy is very liberal and visas are available online/on arrival. Pakistan is the largest buyer of world’s finest Kenyan tea, Imports almost 205 million kilos of tea annually. 85% of total consumption.

Kenya is importing about 400,000 metric tons of Pakistani rice annually. Further, Pakistan’s surgical items, sports goods and medicines are finding a big market in Kenya and through Kenya to many neighbouring countries in E.A.C and C.O.M.E.S.A. Region.

Due to global Covid challenges, Kenya has put measures in place to control the epidemic with minimal disruption to business activities. It is commendable that activities at the port went on smoothly throughout the period Kenya is serving as a hub for many neighboring countries.

Pakistani businessmen can participate in or visit exhibitions online. Kenya has many products which Pakistan can import like lowers, dry fruits, hides & skin, fresh fruits etc.

Kenya offers a lot of opportunities to Pakistani tourists such as the world’s finest game parks, tea gardens, beaches adventure, culture, among others. Many Pakistani companies are now holding their annual conferences in Kenya taking advantage of business cum pleasure tourism.

His Excellency High Commissioner and others at the High Commission are doing their best to increase the number of trade items from both countries and we are confident that we will see the results soon.

The Govt of Pakistan offers good education opportunities in universities all over Pakistan. Many Kenyan students are taking advantage of this facility in Karachi / Hyderabad/ Lahore/Larkana & Quetta.

I am confident that there will be a lot of business activities, exchange of delegations & many more students in coming years after covid problem is over, which will bring our two friendly countries closer to each other.

LONG LIVE KENYA, LONG LIVE PAKISTAN.

