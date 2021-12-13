ANL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-9.7%)
ASC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
ASL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.71%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
BYCO 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
FCCL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.13%)
FFBL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-8.35%)
FNEL 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.23%)
GGGL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-6.93%)
GGL 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-7.27%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
JSCL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.84%)
KAPCO 30.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.49%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
MDTL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.52%)
MLCF 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.73%)
NETSOL 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.85 (-9%)
PACE 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-12.2%)
PAEL 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.73%)
PIBTL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
POWER 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
PTC 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-8.47%)
SNGP 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
TELE 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-8.43%)
TRG 89.27 Decreased By ▼ -7.93 (-8.16%)
UNITY 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-11.92%)
BR100 4,337 Decreased By -76.6 (-1.73%)
BR30 16,752 Decreased By -596.7 (-3.44%)
KSE100 42,876 Decreased By -519.4 (-1.2%)
KSE30 16,679 Decreased By -221.3 (-1.31%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

AFP 13 Dec 2021

WASHINGTON: Time magazine on Monday named Tesla founder and space entrepreneur Elon Musk as its person of the year, capping a roller-coaster 2021 for the technology magnate.

The brash South African-born 50-year-old with grand ambition overtook space race rival and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest person this year.

In October his electric car company's valuation soared above a trillion dollars, and throughout the year his company SpaceX has teamed up with US space agency NASA to launch various missions including smashing a rocket into an asteroid in a test run for redirecting any future Earth-bound space rock.

"Person of the Year is a marker of influence, and few individuals have had more influence than @elonmusk on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth too," tweeted Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal in announcing the winner.

Tesla's Musk exercises more options, sells shares worth $1.05bn

Musk has appeared ever-present in American culture in recent years. He has amassed 66 million Twitter followers and guest-hosted the famed late-night comedy show Saturday Night Live in May.

He speaks ambitiously about his interest in colonizing Mars, and plans orbital flights next year as part of SpaceX's planned American return to the Moon.

And he is known to move markets and the value of cryptocurrencies with a single tweet.

But his main socio-economic influence for now is with his groundbreaking electric vehicles.

"Our intent with Tesla was always that we would serve as an example to the car industry, and hope that they also make electric cars so that we can accelerate the transition to sustainable energy," Musk told Time in an interview released with the Person of the Year announcement.

But outer space is at the forefront of Musk's ambitions as well.

"His goal is to make humanity a multi-planet species," Time contributor and author Jeffrey Kluger said in the video.

Time first presented its Person of the Year award in 1927.

NASA Elon Musk SpaceX Time magazine

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

FO condemns Indian Defence Minister's provocative comments against Pakistan

Suspected sample from Karachi is indeed Omicron variant, confirms NIH

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee hits new low, nears 178

Cannot have national security until there is inclusive growth: PM

Bilawal terms Sindh's newly passed Local Government Act 'revolutionary'

Afghan currency slides sharply as economic crisis bites

IHC defers indictment of Rana Shamim till Dec 20

ADB approves $200mn loan for Punjab’s irrigation system development

Omicron poses ‘very high’ global risk but data on severity limited: WHO

PM takes note of fishermen’s lingering woes

Read more stories