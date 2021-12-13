ANL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-9.7%)
ASC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
ASL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.71%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
BYCO 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
FCCL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.13%)
FFBL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-8.35%)
FNEL 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.23%)
GGGL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-6.93%)
GGL 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-7.27%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
JSCL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.84%)
KAPCO 30.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.49%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
MDTL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.52%)
MLCF 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.73%)
NETSOL 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.85 (-9%)
PACE 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-12.2%)
PAEL 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.73%)
PIBTL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
POWER 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
PTC 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-8.47%)
SNGP 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
TELE 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-8.43%)
TRG 89.27 Decreased By ▼ -7.93 (-8.16%)
UNITY 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-11.92%)
BR100 4,337 Decreased By -76.6 (-1.73%)
BR30 16,752 Decreased By -596.7 (-3.44%)
KSE100 42,876 Decreased By -519.4 (-1.2%)
KSE30 16,679 Decreased By -221.3 (-1.31%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

OLX Mall and MCB Bank announce a partnership to enable card-based e-commerce transactions

Press Release 13 Dec 2021
OLX Mall, the E-Commerce platform of OLX Pakistan, partners with MCB Bank to promote card-based E-Commerce transactions in Pakistan
OLX Mall, the E-Commerce platform of OLX Pakistan, partners with MCB Bank to promote card-based E-Commerce transactions in Pakistan

OLX Mall, the E-commerce platform, and MCB Bank Limited have joined hands to facilitate users with card-based E-commerce transactions. A signing ceremony held at MCB House in Lahore was attended by senior management of both organizations.

With this alliance, MCB Debit and Credit Visa cardholderswill be able to avail exclusive discounts when they purchase from OLX Mall. Categories include Home Appliances, Mobiles, Tablets, Laptops, TV, home, lifestyle, and grocery products. Moreover, MCB Credit Cardholders will also have the option to avail easy monthly installments at zero markup for a period of up to 12 months on all products priced Rs. 10,000 and above.

According to Mr. Syed Asad Rizvi, Director Marketing of OLX Pakistan, this collaboration would not only strengthen the bond between both organizations but also pave the way to multiple potential avenues for further partnerships.

“We are delighted to establish this partnership with MCB Bank, which is aimed at exploring avenues to collaborate and work together in moving the E-Commerce Industry of Pakistan forward. This alliance will help us serve more customers and bring more Pakistanis towards card-based E-Commerce transactions.”

Mr. Shahzad Ishaq, Group Head Consumer and Digital Banking from MCB Bank was confident that the collaboration would bring in great results and improvement to the e commerce industry. He also emphasized on the importance of this particular segment of transactions.

“We are happy to partner with OLX Mall as we strive to promote card-based E-Commerce transactions in Pakistan. It is an important arena that needs to be nudged in the right direction and we are confident that this partnership will lead to great results.”

About OLX Mall:

OLX has been operating in Pakistan since 2009 and has built a leading destination for buying, selling, and exchanging products and services, becoming the number 1 marketplace in the country. Earlier in 2020, OLX Pakistan became a part of EMPG, valuing at US $1 billion, thus forming a proud unicorn of Pakistan.

OLX Mall is an E-Commerce platform under the OLX banner that provides consumers the opportunity to buy brand new products online, choosing from a wide range of categories including mobiles, electronics, appliances, gaming consoles, computers, lifestyle, health and beauty. It offers express delivery on a variety of products in key cities and an exclusive last mile solution employing OLX Move. Maximum customer convenience is ensured through customer support 7 days a week and a 14-day return option.

About MCB Bank:

MCB Bank, is one of the Largest & Most Innovative banks in Pakistan. The Bank operates a strong and vast network of Over 1,400 branches and over 1,450 ATMs in Pakistan and 11 overseas branches. With a customer base of over 7 million, MCB leads the banking & financial services sector in Pakistan and customers across the globe have 24/7 access to MCB Bank via our innovative and accessible Digital Banking Services.

Ecommerce MCB OLX Mall OLX

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

OLX Mall and MCB Bank announce a partnership to enable card-based e-commerce transactions

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee hits new low, nears 178

Cannot have national security until there is inclusive growth: PM

IHC defers indictment of Rana Shamim till Dec 20

ADB approves $200mn loan for Punjab’s irrigation system development

Omicron poses ‘very high’ global risk but data on severity limited: WHO

PM takes note of fishermen’s lingering woes

Pakistani aviation authority hopes to resume licensing in February

SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account today

Tarin to hold meeting with SME policy stakeholders today

New Gwadar airport approved at 550pc higher cost

Read more stories