OLX Mall and MCB Bank announce a partnership to enable card-based e-commerce transactions

OLX Mall, the E-commerce platform, and MCB Bank Limited have joined hands to facilitate users with card-based E-commerce transactions. A signing ceremony held at MCB House in Lahore was attended by senior management of both organizations.

With this alliance, MCB Debit and Credit Visa cardholderswill be able to avail exclusive discounts when they purchase from OLX Mall. Categories include Home Appliances, Mobiles, Tablets, Laptops, TV, home, lifestyle, and grocery products. Moreover, MCB Credit Cardholders will also have the option to avail easy monthly installments at zero markup for a period of up to 12 months on all products priced Rs. 10,000 and above.

According to Mr. Syed Asad Rizvi, Director Marketing of OLX Pakistan, this collaboration would not only strengthen the bond between both organizations but also pave the way to multiple potential avenues for further partnerships.

“We are delighted to establish this partnership with MCB Bank, which is aimed at exploring avenues to collaborate and work together in moving the E-Commerce Industry of Pakistan forward. This alliance will help us serve more customers and bring more Pakistanis towards card-based E-Commerce transactions.”

Mr. Shahzad Ishaq, Group Head Consumer and Digital Banking from MCB Bank was confident that the collaboration would bring in great results and improvement to the e commerce industry. He also emphasized on the importance of this particular segment of transactions.

“We are happy to partner with OLX Mall as we strive to promote card-based E-Commerce transactions in Pakistan. It is an important arena that needs to be nudged in the right direction and we are confident that this partnership will lead to great results.”

About OLX Mall:

OLX has been operating in Pakistan since 2009 and has built a leading destination for buying, selling, and exchanging products and services, becoming the number 1 marketplace in the country. Earlier in 2020, OLX Pakistan became a part of EMPG, valuing at US $1 billion, thus forming a proud unicorn of Pakistan.

OLX Mall is an E-Commerce platform under the OLX banner that provides consumers the opportunity to buy brand new products online, choosing from a wide range of categories including mobiles, electronics, appliances, gaming consoles, computers, lifestyle, health and beauty. It offers express delivery on a variety of products in key cities and an exclusive last mile solution employing OLX Move. Maximum customer convenience is ensured through customer support 7 days a week and a 14-day return option.

About MCB Bank:

MCB Bank, is one of the Largest & Most Innovative banks in Pakistan. The Bank operates a strong and vast network of Over 1,400 branches and over 1,450 ATMs in Pakistan and 11 overseas branches. With a customer base of over 7 million, MCB leads the banking & financial services sector in Pakistan and customers across the globe have 24/7 access to MCB Bank via our innovative and accessible Digital Banking Services.