ANL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.18%)
ASC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
ASL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.43%)
FCCL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.13%)
FFBL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.44%)
FFL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.93%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.19%)
GGGL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
JSCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
KAPCO 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
MDTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.06%)
MLCF 31.68 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.69%)
NETSOL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.58%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PAEL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
POWER 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
PRL 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
PTC 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.24%)
SNGP 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TELE 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.48%)
TRG 96.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.93%)
UNITY 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.74%)
BR100 4,404 Decreased By -8.8 (-0.2%)
BR30 17,219 Decreased By -130.1 (-0.75%)
KSE100 43,304 Decreased By -91.9 (-0.21%)
KSE30 16,865 Decreased By -35.8 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

No spooky sights yet at 'haunted' residence, Japan PM says

AFP 13 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday he's sleeping soundly after becoming the first premier in nine years to inhabit the official residence, which is reputedly haunted by ghosts.

The prime piece of real estate in central Tokyo stood empty during the terms of Kishida's most recent predecessors, Yoshihide Suga and Shinzo Abe.

The residence was the site of a 1936 attempted coup, in which several senior officials including a finance minister were assassinated by young military officers.

For years, the ghosts of some of those who were involved in the incident were reported to have haunted its hallways, but Kishida said Monday he was feeling fresh after the first nights in his new digs.

"I slept soundly yesterday," he told reporters, who asked whether he had spotted any of the residence's famed spooks.

"I haven't seen any, yet."

Shinzo Abe Fumio Kishida

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

No spooky sights yet at 'haunted' residence, Japan PM says

SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account today

Tarin to hold meeting with SME policy stakeholders today

New Gwadar airport approved at 550pc higher cost

17pc ST on cell phones valuing above $200 on the cards

Energy sector not out of the woods yet

Putin laments collapse of Soviet Union

Modi’s Twitter hacked again by crypto scammers

Pakistan to participate in Beijing Olympics despite US boycott

Cop on polio duty martyred in KP's Tank district

Punjab govt mandates use of EVMs in local bodies elections

Read more stories