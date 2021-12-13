ANL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.6%)
ASC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.19%)
ASL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.3%)
FCCL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.95%)
FFBL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.44%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.15%)
FNEL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
GGGL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
GGL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.26%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
JSCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
KAPCO 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
MDTL 2.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.54%)
MLCF 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.49%)
NETSOL 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.38%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.12%)
PAEL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
POWER 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
PRL 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
PTC 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.24%)
SNGP 36.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.19%)
TELE 13.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.46%)
TRG 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.54%)
UNITY 21.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-7.77%)
BR100 4,395 Decreased By -18.5 (-0.42%)
BR30 17,144 Decreased By -205.1 (-1.18%)
KSE100 43,249 Decreased By -146.9 (-0.34%)
KSE30 16,836 Decreased By -64.7 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Four killed in shooting at Palestinian camp in Lebanon

Reuters 13 Dec 2021

CAIRO/GAZA: Four people were killed and others were injured in a shooting on Sunday in the Palestinian camp of Burj al-Shemali in Lebanon, two officials of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas told Reuters, and they blamed rival movement Fatah for the bloodshed.

The shootings took place during the funeral of a Hamas supporter who was killed in an explosion on Friday night in the camp in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre. “Fatah gunmen deliberately opened fire against people taking part in the funeral march,” one Hamas official said, asking not to be named.

There was no immediate response from the office of the Palestinian ambassador in Lebanon to a Reuters request for comment about the Hamas allegation. Fatah controls the Palestinian Authority that exercises limited self-rule in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Palestinian Authority officials in the West Bank, contacted for comment by Reuters, said they were checking the reports.

Earlier on Sunday, Lebanese state media said two people were killed and seven were injured in a dispute that erupted in the Burj al-Shemali camp. Hamas said in a statement on Saturday that the blast on Friday night was caused by an electrical fault in a warehouse containing oxygen and gas cylinders for coronavirus patients, as well as detergents and disinfectants.

A number of armed Palestinian factions, including Hamas and the Fatah movement, hold effective control over roughly a dozen Palestinian camps in the country, which Lebanese authorities by custom do not enter.

Hamas Palestinian camp in Lebanon Four killed in shooting Burj al Shemali

