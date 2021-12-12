ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
Gwadar protest: CM Balochistan welcomes PM Khan’s assurance over valid demands

  • Says progress is being made on the demands coming under the purview of the provincial government
BR Web Desk 12 Dec 2021

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddoos Bizenjo has welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s assurance regarding the demands of the Gwadar Movement, Aaj News reported.

In a statement on Sunday, CM Bizenjo said that the demands of the people of Gwadar were legit and based on the protection of human rights. He said that most of the demands were already part of the reforms policy of the present government.

“My government is implementing most of the measures as per its policy and rapid progress is being made on the demands coming under the purview of the provincial government,” the statement said.

The chief minister said that the concerned departments were ensuring the prevention of illegal fishing and trawling, unnecessary check posts had been abolished, border trade had been started and the token system had been ended.

PM Imran promises 'strong action' against illegal fishing in Gwadar

“Licenses of pubs in Gwadar have been revoked, funds have been released to PHE department for immediate solution of water problems in Gwadar city, and funds also being provided for the development plan of Gwadar Old Town.”

CM Bizenjo explained that some other demands including electricity were related to the federal government, adding that the assurance from the premier would help resolve the issues with coordinated and effective efforts.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the “very legitimate demands” of Gwadar's fishermen, saying strong action will be taken against illegal trawling in the area.

‘Give Gwadar its Right Movement’ Women’s protest must be taken seriously: JI chief

“I have taken notice of the very legitimate demands of the hardworking fishermen of Gwadar. Will be taking strong action against illegal fishing by trawlers,” the premier said in a Twitter post.

“Will also speak to CM Balochistan,” the tweet added.

The fishermen in Gwadar had been protesting against the devastating impact of illegal fishing by trawlers along the coast on the livelihoods of local fishermen.

The protesters, led by Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, Balochistan gen­­eral secretary of Jamaat-i-Islami, have vowed to continue their campaign till the achievement of their demands.

