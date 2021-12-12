ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,413 Decreased By -27.8 (-0.63%)
BR30 17,349 Decreased By -128.4 (-0.73%)
KSE100 43,396 Decreased By -123.1 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,901 Decreased By -56.5 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,830
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,049
28824hr
Sindh
477,869
Punjab
443,839
Balochistan
33,531
Islamabad
108,117
KPK
180,661
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Broad disappointed not to play in Ashes opener but not surprised

Reuters Updated 12 Dec 2021

England pace bowler Stuart Broad said he was disappointed not to play in the opening test of their Ashes series against Australia despite being fit, but understood the need to stay fresh for the matches ahead.

Broad and fellow pace stalwart James Anderson share 1,156 test wickets between them but the duo were rested for the Gabba test, which England lost by nine wickets to trail 1-0 in the five-match series.

"Over the past 12 months, Anderson and I tried to ensure we were as fit as could be in the current COVID climate, ready to go and available for all five tests in Australia. I think we ticked that box," Broad wrote in his Daily Mail column.

"But England selection isn't in the hands of players. It's in those of people who have to make choices based on conditions and the balance of the team and our job now, with four matches to go, is to be ready for the next of the series in Adelaide.

"I've been left out on numerous occasions and sometimes it comes as a real surprise. This was less of a surprise, maybe because I wasn't in the team for the previous series against India due to a calf injury."

Broad, 35, said he could have made a difference in bowler-friendly conditions in Brisbane.

"Of course, I was disappointed not to play but I realise this series is a marathon and not a sprint," Broad said.

"Never have five test matches been as bunched up as this and it will be exhausting, so realistically I don't think any seamer will play all five.

"Do I want to be on the field at Hobart in the fifth test with the opportunity to do something special Of course. And if I'm not needed before then, we will have done bloody well."

The second test starts on Thursday in Adelaide.

Stuart Broad Ashes series

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Broad disappointed not to play in Ashes opener but not surprised

Proposed Tax Laws (Fourth) Amendment Bill: FBR seeks to slap 17pc ST on various items

Donors back $280m transfer for Afghan food, health: WB

Indian PM's Twitter hacked again by crypto scammers

Personal data protection bill to be tabled in parliament: minister

13 previously approved RE projects to face open competitive bidding

‘Mini-budget’ likely to be presented before Dec-14th cabinet meeting

PM calls for ‘deeper’ Pak-US engagement

Blinken held ‘productive’ talks with Europeans on Iran nuclear deal

COAS for urgent global focus on Afghanistan

Indian farmers head home after year-long protest

Read more stories