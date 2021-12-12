ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
Dec 12, 2021
Cop escorting women polio team gunned down in Tank

NNI 12 Dec 2021

TANK: Unidentified gunmen opened fire on a police party escorting a two-woman polio team in Tank district on Saturday resulting in the death of one cop.

The polio cops were performing their duty when the gunmen on a motorbike ambushed them. The incident occurred in village Chaddar of Tank district.

One policeman was seriously wounded and later succumbed to injuries while another was rushed to a hospital.

Sources said that authorities have launched a search operation to nab the attackers.

Meanwhile, the Taliban claimed the latest attack and put the death toll at two, according to a statement from spokesman Muhammad Khurasani. They accused security forces of killing some of their fighters and violating the one-month truce.

Polio workers: PM for taking action over harassment, attacks

The militants had ended a truce mediated with the help of the Afghan Taliban, accusing the government of violating the terms of the agreement. In an audio message released late Friday, the group’s leader Noor Wali Mehsud said no progress had been made in negotiations with Pakistan’s government.

PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari’s daughter Aseefa Bhutto reacting to the news tweeted, “Appalled to learn about the attack on polio workers. It’s unconscionable that those who work tirelessly to eradicate the menace of polio, are targeted so mercilessly. The government must bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the protection of all polio workers.”

Separately, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Umar Sher Chatha on Saturday inaugurated anti-polio drive from Mian Meer Hospital along with singer Waris Baig. Lahore DC said more than 1.8m children will be administered polio drops in Lahore.

Pertinent to note that anti-polio campaign has been launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, as KP Chief Secretary Dr Shehzad Khan Bangash administered polio and vitamin A drops to children at Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC). The drive is the last campaign of the year 2021.

Comments

