Polio workers: PM for taking action over harassment, attacks

Recorder Report 04 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the district governments to take responsibility to initiate deterrent legal action in cases of harassment or attacks on polio workers.

The prime minister, while addressing a meeting to review arrangements for upcoming polio eradication campaign, stated that he highly appreciated the hard work done by provincial chief secretaries and deputy commissioners for polio eradication.

He also appreciated the efforts made by workers of polio eradication teams who reached out to children in far-flung and hard areas of the country.

He said those workers were performing a national service and deserved special appreciation.

The prime minister directed the SAPM on Health Services to come up with a rewards’ plan for best performing polio workers.

Anti-polio drive to continue in Faisalabad from tomorrow

The prime minister emphasised that ‘low-transmission season is a crucial stage and we all have to act against polio with “killer instincts”.’

He directed the provincial chief secretaries and deputy commissioners to sustain the polio eradication drive with the same vigour and focus.

The prime minister reiterated upon synergizing routine immunisations with the anti-polio campaigns.

The prime minister also emphasised on maximising efforts for the Covid-19 vaccinations as a proactive measure against the spread of new variant Omicron.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SAPM Imran Khan harassment polio workers

