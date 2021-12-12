ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
Climate change: nature-based solution advocated

Recorder Report 12 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Climate experts have urged upon the policy makers to provide nature-based solutions to deal with the climate change issues in Pakistan.

This was the crux of an interaction of climate experts at the National Press Club, here on Saturday.

One of the climate experts, Khan Faraz from Peshawar informed media that Pakistan is suffering due to climate change and has the hottest place on the earth that means it is largely facing the adverse effects of climate change without having any kind of role in the emission of green-house gases.

Pakistanis ranked as the 8th most vulnerable country to climate change with raising temperatures threatening to melt 36 percent of glaciers along the Hindukush and Himalayan range.

However, the country has really shifted its direction and it has shown to the world that what can be done, if you have the right vision about climate change.

Other experts pointed out that Pakistan has less than one percent of the global emission of green-house gases that shows that we are clearly not part of the problem.

climate change Khan Faraz National Press Club Climate experts

