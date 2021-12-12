SAU holds seminar on ‘exploring digital career opportunities’

HYDERABAD: Scholars while addressing a seminar on “exploring digital career opportunities and effective communication tools for youth of Sindh” at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) said that six million students from different countries are studying in many universities of the world, but the number of students from Sindh is limited.

The semminar was hosted by the Faculty of Crop Protection (FCPT) of Sindh Agricultural University in collaboration with the Institute for Social Change (ISC), a subsidiary of the Sindh Government’s Department of Sports and Youth Affairs.

Dr Jan Muhammad Marri, Dean FCPT said that Sindh Agriculture University encourages its graduates to pursue higher studies in other universities of the world, but at the same time, we are trying to improve the academic and research status of SAU in line with world standards and expressed hope that this seminar would help the youth of Sindh to get scholarships in the universities of developed countries.

