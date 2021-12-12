Cotton Spot Rates

ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
Recorder Report 12 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (December 11, 2021).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi  Ex. KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                   on 10-12-2021
===========================================================================
37.324 kg        16,700        180        16,880        16,880          NIL
Equivalent
40 kgs           17,897        193        18,090        18,090          NIL
===========================================================================

