ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,413 Decreased By -27.8 (-0.63%)
BR30 17,349 Decreased By -128.4 (-0.73%)
KSE100 43,396 Decreased By -123.1 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,901 Decreased By -56.5 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,823
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,761
39524hr
Sindh
477,721
Punjab
443,794
Balochistan
33,528
Islamabad
108,081
KPK
180,611
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UniCredit chief not interested in Generali or Mediobanca

Reuters 12 Dec 2021

MILAN: UniCredit wants to grow its domestic footprint and could consider tie-ups in Italy and abroad, but has no interest in the country’s biggest insurer Generali and its top shareholder Mediobanca, CEO Andrea Orcel said in a newspaper interview.

UniCredit, Italy’s No.2 bank by assets, on Thursday unveiled a three-year plan, pledging to return to investors 16 billion euros ($18 billion) by 2024, or virtually all of the profits generated during the period.

Provided UniCredit delivers on the plan, the payout goal would leave intact the bank’s excess capital reserves, giving it room to consider potential mergers and acquisitions.

In an interview with Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore published on Saturday, Orcel reiterated that the group could consider M&A deals that strengthen its franchise and its shareholder return plans.

However, he quashed speculation that UniCredit could be interested in Generali or Mediobanca.

“I don’t believe in tie-ups between banks and insurers. They do not work,” Orcel said.

“Neither we’re interested in managing financial holdings,” he said in reference to Mediobanca’s 13% stake in Generali, from which it reaps a sizeable share of its income.

Orcel’s track record as one of Europe’s most experienced dealmakers has fuelled speculation he could seek a deal involving UniCredit, after predecessor Jean Pierre Mustier unsuccessfully tried to strike a cross-border merger.

In October he walked away from a possible rescue deal for state-owned rival Monte dei Paschi because Italy’s Treasury refused to meet his terms.

While Mustier sought to reduce UniCredit’s exposure to its debt-laden home country, Orcel repeated the bank wanted to grow domestically, noting its recent success in gaining market share with the help of new consumer finance products.

UniCredit Andrea Orcel Generali Mediobanca

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

UniCredit chief not interested in Generali or Mediobanca

Donors back $280m transfer for Afghan food, health: WB

Personal data protection bill to be tabled in parliament: minister

13 previously approved RE projects to face open competitive bidding

‘Mini-budget’ likely to be presented before Dec-14th cabinet meeting

Blinken held ‘productive’ talks with Europeans on Iran nuclear deal

PM calls for ‘deeper’ Pak-US engagement

COAS for urgent global focus on Afghanistan

Indian farmers head home after year-long protest

PM performs ground-breaking of 23 uplift projects

Powerful tornadoes kill at least 78 in five US states

Read more stories