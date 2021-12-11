WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== December 10, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 9-Dec-21 8-Dec-21 7-Dec-21 6-Dec-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.112778 0.112614 0.112476 0.11225 Euro 0.8092 0.808706 0.806172 0.807376 Japanese yen 0.006289 0.006307 0.006299 0.006327 U.K. pound 0.943268 0.945697 0.9492 0.949903 U.S. dollar 0.71541 0.715732 0.716215 0.715315 Algerian dinar 0.005155 0.005152 0.005156 0.005146 Australian dollar 0.513235 0.510532 0.506436 0.502509 Botswana pula 0.061382 0.061124 0.061165 0.06073 Brazilian real 0.128768 0.128329 0.126977 0.125779 Brunei dollar 0.524763 0.524884 0.523664 0.522471 Canadian dollar 0.563315 0.566154 0.565731 0.559714 Chilean peso 0.000852 - 0.00085 0.000854 Colombian peso 0.000183 - 0.000182 0.000181 Czech koruna 0.03181 0.031748 0.031657 0.031762 Danish krone 0.108819 0.108752 0.108411 0.108574 Indian rupee 0.009476 0.009483 0.009505 0.0095 Israeli New Shekel 0.23048 0.230065 0.22701 0.226294 Korean won 0.000608 0.000606 0.000605 0.000607 Kuwaiti dinar 2.3646 2.36567 2.36726 2.36429 Malaysian ringgit 0.169891 0.169625 0.169258 0.169345 Mauritian rupee 0.016481 0.016521 0.016513 0.01649 Mexican peso 0.034014 0.034192 0.033959 0.033734 New Zealand dollar 0.486837 0.485553 0.483159 0.482695 Norwegian krone 0.079685 0.080102 0.079114 0.078429 Omani rial 1.86062 1.86146 1.86272 - Peruvian sol 0.175475 - 0.175974 0.175408 Philippine peso 0.014222 - 0.014219 0.014191 Polish zloty 0.175187 0.175812 0.175595 0.176104 Qatari riyal 0.196541 0.19663 0.196762 0.196515 Russian ruble 0.00972 0.009692 0.00966 0.00971 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.190776 0.190862 0.190991 0.190751 Singapore dollar 0.524763 0.524884 0.523664 0.522471 South African rand 0.045329 0.044921 0.044766 - Swedish krona 0.078951 0.078855 0.078996 0.078283 Swiss franc 0.77547 0.774183 0.774161 0.775493 Thai baht 0.021404 0.021358 0.021176 - Trinidadian dollar 0.105756 0.105779 0.105686 0.105605 U.A.E. dirham 0.194802 0.19489 0.195021 0.194776 Uruguayan peso 0.016186 0.016203 0.016209 0.016201 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

