WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
December 10, 2021
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 9-Dec-21 8-Dec-21 7-Dec-21 6-Dec-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.112778 0.112614 0.112476 0.11225
Euro 0.8092 0.808706 0.806172 0.807376
Japanese yen 0.006289 0.006307 0.006299 0.006327
U.K. pound 0.943268 0.945697 0.9492 0.949903
U.S. dollar 0.71541 0.715732 0.716215 0.715315
Algerian dinar 0.005155 0.005152 0.005156 0.005146
Australian dollar 0.513235 0.510532 0.506436 0.502509
Botswana pula 0.061382 0.061124 0.061165 0.06073
Brazilian real 0.128768 0.128329 0.126977 0.125779
Brunei dollar 0.524763 0.524884 0.523664 0.522471
Canadian dollar 0.563315 0.566154 0.565731 0.559714
Chilean peso 0.000852 - 0.00085 0.000854
Colombian peso 0.000183 - 0.000182 0.000181
Czech koruna 0.03181 0.031748 0.031657 0.031762
Danish krone 0.108819 0.108752 0.108411 0.108574
Indian rupee 0.009476 0.009483 0.009505 0.0095
Israeli New Shekel 0.23048 0.230065 0.22701 0.226294
Korean won 0.000608 0.000606 0.000605 0.000607
Kuwaiti dinar 2.3646 2.36567 2.36726 2.36429
Malaysian ringgit 0.169891 0.169625 0.169258 0.169345
Mauritian rupee 0.016481 0.016521 0.016513 0.01649
Mexican peso 0.034014 0.034192 0.033959 0.033734
New Zealand dollar 0.486837 0.485553 0.483159 0.482695
Norwegian krone 0.079685 0.080102 0.079114 0.078429
Omani rial 1.86062 1.86146 1.86272 -
Peruvian sol 0.175475 - 0.175974 0.175408
Philippine peso 0.014222 - 0.014219 0.014191
Polish zloty 0.175187 0.175812 0.175595 0.176104
Qatari riyal 0.196541 0.19663 0.196762 0.196515
Russian ruble 0.00972 0.009692 0.00966 0.00971
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.190776 0.190862 0.190991 0.190751
Singapore dollar 0.524763 0.524884 0.523664 0.522471
South African rand 0.045329 0.044921 0.044766 -
Swedish krona 0.078951 0.078855 0.078996 0.078283
Swiss franc 0.77547 0.774183 0.774161 0.775493
Thai baht 0.021404 0.021358 0.021176 -
Trinidadian dollar 0.105756 0.105779 0.105686 0.105605
U.A.E. dirham 0.194802 0.19489 0.195021 0.194776
Uruguayan peso 0.016186 0.016203 0.016209 0.016201
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.