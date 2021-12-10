ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,413 Decreased By ▼ -27.8 (-0.63%)
BR30 17,349 Decreased By ▼ -128.4 (-0.73%)
KSE100 43,396 Decreased By ▼ -123.1 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,901 Decreased By ▼ -56.5 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,812
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,366
31324hr
Sindh
477,466
Punjab
443,747
Balochistan
33,522
Islamabad
108,042
KPK
180,564
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bus bomb kills two in Afghan capital: Taliban

AFP 10 Dec 2021

KABUL: Two people were killed and four wounded in separate bomb explosions in the west of Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Friday, the Taliban government said.

"Two civilians have been killed and three others were wounded" when a bomb exploded on a minibus in the Dasht-e-Barchi district of Kabul, the Taliban's interior ministry spokesman Sayed Khosti told reporters.

"In another explosion in the same area, one woman was wounded," he added, specifying that the second blast was also a bomb.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks.

Dasht-e-Barchi is largely populated by the mostly Shia community, who for years have been the target of violence by the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) group.

At least six killed as blast hits Kabul: residents, official

In November, a similar bomb attack on a minibus in Dasht-e-Barch killed two people and wounded five others. That attack was claimed by IS-K.

IS-K claimed responsibility for an October 15 suicide bomb attack on a Shia mosque in Kandahar that killed at least 60 people and injured scores more.

That attack came a week after another deadly mosque blast claimed by the group in northern Kunduz province killed over 60 people.

Suicide bomber kills at least 55 at mosque in Afghanistan

Friday's bus bomb is the first fatal attack reported by the Taliban for several weeks.

But Kabul has been hit by repeated blasts lately that the Taliban say have been non-fatal.

The Taliban came back to power after a two decade absence on August 15 when the previous government's resistance melted amid the final stages of a US military withdrawal from the country.

Afghanistan crisis Islamic State Khorasan Bus bomb bomb explosions afghan Bus bomb

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Bus bomb kills two in Afghan capital: Taliban

COAS Bajwa witnesses ‘Victory Shield’ military exercise

ADB approves $385mn financing for KPK's urban development project

Against USD: Pakistan’s rupee weakens to record level

KSE-100 ends week on a negative note

Tarin says govt committed to fuelling growth

TRG Pakistan appoints Hasnain Aslam as CEO, director

SSGC to suspend gas supply to non-export industries across Sindh, Balochistan

SBP's foreign exchange reserves up $2.6bn

Turkey's lira nears record low to dollar

Read more stories