Bus bomb kills two in Afghan capital: Taliban

KABUL: Two people were killed and four wounded in separate bomb explosions in the west of Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Friday, the Taliban government said.

"Two civilians have been killed and three others were wounded" when a bomb exploded on a minibus in the Dasht-e-Barchi district of Kabul, the Taliban's interior ministry spokesman Sayed Khosti told reporters.

"In another explosion in the same area, one woman was wounded," he added, specifying that the second blast was also a bomb.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks.

Dasht-e-Barchi is largely populated by the mostly Shia community, who for years have been the target of violence by the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) group.

At least six killed as blast hits Kabul: residents, official

In November, a similar bomb attack on a minibus in Dasht-e-Barch killed two people and wounded five others. That attack was claimed by IS-K.

IS-K claimed responsibility for an October 15 suicide bomb attack on a Shia mosque in Kandahar that killed at least 60 people and injured scores more.

That attack came a week after another deadly mosque blast claimed by the group in northern Kunduz province killed over 60 people.

Suicide bomber kills at least 55 at mosque in Afghanistan

Friday's bus bomb is the first fatal attack reported by the Taliban for several weeks.

But Kabul has been hit by repeated blasts lately that the Taliban say have been non-fatal.

The Taliban came back to power after a two decade absence on August 15 when the previous government's resistance melted amid the final stages of a US military withdrawal from the country.