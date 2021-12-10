ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
TTP declares end to ceasefire

Reuters | BR Web Desk Updated 10 Dec 2021

The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) declared an end to a month-long ceasefire, accusing the government of breaching terms, including a prisoner release agreement and the formation of negotiating committees.

Last month's ceasefire, which was always set to run until Thursday with the possibility of extending if both parties agreed, was the latest in a series of attempts to broker a settlement to end a conflict that has killed thousands.

Ceasefire agreed between govt, TTP: Fawad Chaudhry

TTP in a statement said the government had not released more than 100 prisoners as promised and had not appointed negotiating teams to conduct talks. It also said security forces had carried out raids while the ceasefire was in force.

"In these circumstances, it is not possible to advance the ceasefire," the group said in a statement.

Pakistan and the TTP entered into a truce starting November 9. Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry had said that a complete ceasefire agreement was reached between the government and the TTP.

Govt in talks with some TTP groups for reconciliation: PM Imran

The minister added that talks with the TTP were taking place within the ambit of the Constitution and that Afghan authorities facilitated the discussions.

“No government can negotiate outside Pakistan’s constitution and laws,” said Fawad, while giving a media briefing on Pakistan’s ongoing talks with the TTP.

"The talks will focus on state sovereignty, national security, peace, social and economic stability in the areas concerned," he said.

Fawad added that the interim Afghan government had facilitated the negotiations.

