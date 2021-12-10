ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,427 Decreased By ▼ -13.5 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,492 Increased By ▲ 15.1 (0.09%)
KSE100 43,411 Decreased By ▼ -107.6 (-0.25%)
KSE30 16,935 Decreased By ▼ -22 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,812
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,366
31324hr
Sindh
477,466
Punjab
443,747
Balochistan
33,522
Islamabad
108,042
KPK
180,564
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat set for second weekly decline on improved world supply outlook

Reuters 10 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat futures lost more ground on Friday, poised for a second straight weekly decline, after the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast larger-than-expected global production, fuelling the prospect of improved supply worldwide.

Corn edged lower after three straight sessions of gains, while soybeans firmed for a third session in a row.

"Wheat futures have suffered losses but if you look at the physical prices in key exporting countries, there is not much change," said one Singapore-based trader.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade has lost more than 4% this week. The market was down 0.8% at $7.70-3/4 a bushel, as of 0505 GMT.

Corn has gained nearly 1% this week, while soybeans have added 0.1%.

The USDA raised its global wheat ending stocks view by a greater-than-anticipated 2.38 million tonnes on a stronger production outlook for Australia, Canada and Russia.

This could ease concerns over global food inflation as prices hover at a 10-year high. The UN food agency highlighted wheat in its latest price index due to heavy rains in Australia and potential changes to export measures in Russia.

The USDA also increased global corn ending stocks amid larger crops in Ukraine and the European Union and a smaller crop in China, and trimmed world soybean supplies.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn and soymeal futures contracts on Thursday and net sellers of wheat, soybeans and soyoil, according to an average of estimates from traders.

Trade estimates for fund activity on soybeans ranged from net sales of 5,000 contracts to net purchases of 2,000 contracts. For corn, funds were estimated to be net even on the day to net buyers of 5,000 contracts, traders said.

Wheat

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Wheat set for second weekly decline on improved world supply outlook

TRG Pakistan appoints Hasnain Aslam as CEO, director

SSGC to suspend gas supply to non-export industries across Sindh, Balochistan

SBP's foreign exchange reserves up $2.6bn

Sino-US ‘cold war’: Pakistan ‘will not’ take sides

Guddu power plant damage: Power Div wants ‘independent’ probe

IMF, 10 countries simulate cyber attack on global financial system

Indian PM Modi to take final call on crypto regulatory framework

US court rejects Trump bid to keep Capitol riot documents secret

Price hike ‘Ghabrana nahi hay’

At least 53 killed in Mexico migrant truck accident

Read more stories