Cold and dry weather likely

KARACHI: Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country in the next 24 hours, the Met Office said on Thursday. Smog is likely to develop in plain areas of Punjab during morning night hours. “Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,” it said.

In the past 24 hours: Cold and dry weather prevailed over the most parts of the country. But very cold weather gripped the upcountry. Minimum temperature was recorded in Leh -1 degree Celsius, Ziarat -8, Skardu, Kalat -6, Gupis and Astore -5, each, Kalam -4, Quetta, Rawalakot and Hunza -3, each, Dir, Gilgit, Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla -2 each, and Drosh -1.

