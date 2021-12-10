SHC orders authorities to take down 4th floor of Aliza Arcade

ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.37%)
INP 10 Dec 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday showing resentment over the non-compliance of its orders has directed the concerned authorities to raze the fourth floor of the Aliza Arcade in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal by January 13.

Justice Zaffar Rajput took up the cases regarding illegal constructions in Karachi. At the outset of the hearing, the SHC judge showed resentment over not taking down the fourth floor of Aliza Arcade and remarked that Karachi is on the verge of destruction due to illegal constructions.

4.1 magnitude earthquake shook Karachi, Wednesday, what would have been the situation if the tremors were of 6.2 intensity, Justice Zafar asked.

The court while ordering to dismantle the fourth floor of the building and submit a report latest by January 13. Furthermore, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to submit a CNIC copy of the builder in every case of illegal construction so that it can be blocked in case of nonappearance.

The Aliza Arcade is located in Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s block 13-D. It is the same area where another illegal project Tejori Heights was ordered to be demolished by the Supreme Court of Pakistan last month.

The apex court had found that Tejori Heights was being built on an encroached piece of land that belonged to the Pakistan Railways. Its construction was halted last year in November.

Pakistan Railways Sindh High Court SBCA Justice Zaffar Rajput

