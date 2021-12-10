ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.37%)
ASC 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
FCCL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.85%)
FFBL 23.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.9%)
FFL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.79%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-7.91%)
GGGL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.7%)
GGL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.6%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.44%)
JSCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.81%)
MDTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.44%)
MLCF 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.21%)
NETSOL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-5.47%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.7%)
PAEL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.81%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.4%)
POWER 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
PRL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.5%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 36.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.56%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.14%)
TRG 95.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.38%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.96%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.35%)
BR100 4,441 Decreased By ▼ -46.3 (-1.03%)
BR30 17,477 Decreased By ▼ -303.7 (-1.71%)
KSE100 43,519 Decreased By ▼ -328 (-0.75%)
KSE30 16,957 Decreased By ▼ -92.3 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,803
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,053
35024hr
Sindh
477,299
Punjab
443,682
Balochistan
33,519
Islamabad
108,022
KPK
180,514
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall Street pauses after sharp rally this week

Reuters 10 Dec 2021

NEW YORK: US stock indexes slipped on Thursday after three straight days of gains following positive updates on the Omicron coronavirus variant, with focus now turning towards economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors declined in early trading, with economy-sensitive energy, financials and materials shares falling the most.

Technology stocks including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Visa Inc and Nvidia Corp continued to rise, but did little to boost the broader tech sector .

Amazon.com fell 0.5% after Italy’s antitrust watchdog fined the e-commerce giant $1.28 billion for alleged abuse of market dominance.

Wall Street’s main indexes were supported this week by positive updates about COVID-19 vaccines, with the most recent data showing Pfizer and BioNTech’s shot offered some protection against the new Omicron variant.

“We’re looking at a little bit of a pullback here, it’s more based on profit-taking after several days of solid gains. And the Pfizer announcement the other day came as a big relief for investors,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

Markets have seesawed since late November when the World Health Organization categorized the latest variant as that ‘of concern’, with investors worried Omicron could upend a global recovery at a time when the Fed has signaled a speedier tapering of monetary stimulus to tackle surging inflation.

After falling as much as 5.24% since a record high hit on Nov. 22, the S&P 500 index has recouped nearly all its declines, now trading 1.2% below its all-time peak.

CVS Health Corp rose 2.6%, boosting S&P 500 healthcare stocks, after the drugstore operator raised its 2021 profit forecast.

All eyes are now on consumer prices index data due on Friday. A hotter-than-expected reading could strengthen the case for aggressive policy tightening ahead of the US central bank’s meeting next week.

The Fed will raise rates in the third quarter of next year, earlier than expected a month ago, according to economists in a Reuters poll who mostly said the risk was that a hike comes even sooner.

At 10:00 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 115.63 points, or 0.32%, at 35,639.12, the S&P 500 was down 15.09 points, or 0.32%, at 4,686.12, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 67.42 points, or 0.43%, at 15,719.56.

GameStop Corp fell 5.5% after the video game retailer said it was issued a subpoena by the US securities regulator back in August for documents on an investigation into its share trading activity.

Data showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits tumbled 43,000 to 184,000, dropping to the lowest level in more than 52 years last week as labor market conditions continued to tighten amid an acute shortage of workers.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.84-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 2.12-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded nine new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 20 new highs and 23 new lows.

Apple Inc S&P Microsoft Corp WallStreet

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Wall Street pauses after sharp rally this week

Sino-US ‘cold war’: Pakistan ‘will not’ take sides

Guddu power plant damage: Power Div wants ‘independent’ probe

IMF, 10 countries simulate cyber attack on global financial system

Bank account attachment: IHC restrains FBR from affecting FED recovery

Pakistan reports first case of Omicron variant

ECC set to consider policies for auto industry, SMEs

Price hike ‘Ghabrana nahi hay’

National grid: Govt to increase KE quota

No military bases offered to China in Gwadar: NSA

Biden rings the alarm on state of democracy worldwide

Read more stories