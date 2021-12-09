ANL 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-5.74%)
ASC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.74%)
ASL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.98%)
BOP 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FCCL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
FFBL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
FFL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-5.09%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.28%)
GGGL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.95%)
GGL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-4.97%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.59%)
JSCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
KAPCO 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.11%)
MDTL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.85%)
MLCF 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.18 (-4.41%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.7%)
PAEL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.14%)
PIBTL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.18%)
POWER 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PRL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.56%)
PTC 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.35%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.5%)
TRG 93.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.48%)
UNITY 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.52%)
WTL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,429 Decreased By ▼ -58 (-1.29%)
BR30 17,426 Decreased By ▼ -354.8 (-2%)
KSE100 43,420 Decreased By ▼ -426.7 (-0.97%)
KSE30 16,907 Decreased By ▼ -142.6 (-0.84%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil tracks soyoil higher ahead of key data

Reuters 09 Dec 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday, clawing back some of the previous session's losses, tracking rival soyoil and further supported by supply tightness as investors awaited key Malaysian Palm Oil Board data for further direction.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 41 ringgit, or 0.85%, to 4,882 ringgit ($1,160.17) a tonne by the midday break, rising for a third session in four.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board and cargo surveyors are scheduled to release supply and demand data on Friday.

December exports remain uncertain, but strong supply shortage will be key to push prices towards a hawkish direction, Mohsin Mohammad, director at Selangor-based cooking oil exporter Sarafiah Natural Resources.

"Currently, we see exporter to the Middle East bidding to get shipments even on high prices due to shortage in the destination countries which moved the prices upwards," Mohsin added.

Top producers Indonesia and Malaysia are likely to experience heavy rains during January-March 2022 due to an intensified La Nina weather condition, Refinitiv Commodities Research said on Wednesday. This may raise flooding risks in plantations and disrupt production during the first quarter of 2022.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 0.6%, while its palm oil contract lost 0.9%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.2%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices extended gains on confidence that the Omicron coronavirus variant would not dent global growth. Gains in crude oil prices make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm oil may rise into a range of 4,873-4,948 ringgit per tonne, as it is stabilising around a support at 4,812 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil tracks soyoil higher ahead of key data

Edible oils: Ministry asked to go for low-priced imports

India defence chief among 13 dead in helicopter crash

Power Div authorised to recover ‘excess profit’ from NCPL

Fast-track basis: China, Pakistan agree to promote investment, industrial cooperation

Fitch foresees further hike in interest rate

US Summit for Democracy: Pakistan declines to participate

Pakistan Army condoles death of Bipin Rawat, others

Australia's Travis Head hits first century of Ashes series

Veolia, Suez $14.7bn tie-up to win EU antitrust approval

PM launches mega health programme for KP

Read more stories