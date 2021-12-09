ANL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-5.18%)
ASC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
ASL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.98%)
BOP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
FCCL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.4%)
FFBL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
FFL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-5.09%)
FNEL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.31%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.02%)
GGL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-4.97%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.59%)
JSCL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3%)
KAPCO 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.41%)
MDTL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.85%)
MLCF 31.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.24%)
NETSOL 90.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.23 (-4.47%)
PACE 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.72%)
PAEL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.05%)
PIBTL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.18%)
POWER 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PRL 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.88%)
PTC 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.35%)
TELE 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.57%)
TRG 93.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.65%)
UNITY 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.52%)
WTL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,432 Decreased By ▼ -55.7 (-1.24%)
BR30 17,418 Decreased By ▼ -363 (-2.04%)
KSE100 43,437 Decreased By ▼ -410 (-0.94%)
KSE30 16,922 Decreased By ▼ -127.5 (-0.75%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
China shares rise on easing hopes as factory inflation cools

Reuters 09 Dec 2021

SHANGHAI: China shares rose on Thursday, taking gains into a third straight session as slowing factory-gate inflation suggested policymakers may be able to act now to boost slowing economic growth.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 1.03% at 3,675.04 points.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.76%. Its financial sector sub-index rose 1.8%, the consumer staples sector jumped 2.12%, the real estate index added 2.28% and the healthcare sub-index gained 2.28%.

** China's factory-gate inflation cooled slightly in November, driven by a government crackdown on runaway commodity prices and an easing power crunch, potentially giving policymaker some latitude to unleash more stimulus.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.4% to 8,642.18, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.89% at 24,210.02.

** An index tracking mainland property developers rose 2.34%, taking its gains for the week to more than 6.2% as hopes of a managed debt restructuring at developer China Evergrande Group calmed fears of a messy corporate collapse after it missed a debt payment deadline this week.

** Evergrande shares were up 3.47% by midday.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.97%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.95% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 1.08%?.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.48% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.26%.

** The yuan eased to 6.3442 per US dollar from its close on Wednesday of 6.3438 despite its daily midpoint fixing being set at a three-and-a-half-year high, but remained near its highest levels since May 2018.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 5.8%? and the CSI300 has fallen 2.4%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 19.5%. Shanghai stocks have risen 3.12% this month.

China inflation Shanghai Composite Index

