Earthquake hits Karachi

KARACHI: Earthquake tremors were felt in various parts of city on Wednesday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Tremors were felt in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Malir Cantt, Scheme 33, Saddar, Lyari, II Chundrigarh road among others. Reports reveal that the quake was also felt in areas of Gulshan-e-Hadeed and Gadap.

4.1 magnitude earthquake hits several areas of Karachi

PMD said that the frequency of the quake was 4.1 magnitude on the Richter scale, adding that it measured a depth of 15 kilometres. Tremors were felt in the city at 10:16pm, while its epicentre was 15 north of Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Karachi. The tremors spread panic among locals, as evident from social media posts. However, no casualties have so far been reported.

