Governor, British MPs discuss Afghanistan

Recorder Report 09 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said the key for peace in the region and the world lies in a strong and stable Afghanistan. “If there will be poverty, unemployment and chaos in Afghanistan, peace will be just a dream in region; leaving Afghanistan may create a great human tragedy,” Sarwar said while talking to member of British House of Commons Ian Blackford and MP Scottish National Party Anam Qaiser in London, says a message received here.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall situation in the region and Pakistan’s steps for relief and peace in Afghanistan. Both the British MPs assured to raise their voice for a strong and stable Afghanistan and for the resolution of problems being faced by the people there.

Governor Sarwar said on the occasion that the whole world must unite to thwart intentions of the elements conspiring to disrupt peace in Afghanistan. Unfortunately, more than half of Afghanistan’s population suffers from problems such as lack of basic facilities, especially food, including millions of children. For the protection of humanity, all countries including the United Kingdom must help the Afghan people unconditionally.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has a clear and unequivocal policy that we will not spare any sacrifice for peace and will play our leading role for peace in Afghanistan. I hope the world will also fulfil its responsibility for a strong and peaceful Afghanistan, he added.

