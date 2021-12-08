ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.49%)
ASC 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
ASL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.19%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
BYCO 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
FCCL 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.85%)
FFBL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.29%)
FFL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.38%)
FNEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.05%)
GGGL 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.54%)
GGL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.92%)
JSCL 15.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MDTL 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.95%)
MLCF 32.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.45%)
NETSOL 94.68 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (4.1%)
PACE 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.41%)
PAEL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.45%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
POWER 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.95%)
PRL 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
PTC 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TELE 15.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.36%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 22.98 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.64%)
WTL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.97%)
BR100 4,487 Increased By ▲ 14.3 (0.32%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By ▲ 186.4 (1.06%)
KSE100 43,847 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,049 Increased By ▲ 43.7 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
World

Macron tells Germany's Scholz: 'We will write the next chapter together'

AFP Updated 08 Dec 2021

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday told new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz the two countries would together write the next chapter in European history as he paid tribute to Angela Merkel as she bowed out after 16 years in power.

"We will write the next chapter together. For the French, for the Germans, for the Europeans," Macron told Scholz in a tweet welcoming his election by the German lower house of parliament. He also thanked Merkel for "never forgetting the lessons of history, for doing so much for us, with us, to move Europe forwards".

Angela Merkel Europe German EmmanuelMacron

