ANL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.29%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
ASL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.96%)
FFBL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.87%)
FFL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
FNEL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
GGGL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.55%)
GGL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.92%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
JSCL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
KAPCO 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
MDTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
MLCF 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.81%)
NETSOL 95.05 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.51%)
PACE 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 20.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.06%)
PIBTL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
POWER 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.95%)
PRL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
PTC 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
TELE 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.83%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 22.96 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.55%)
WTL 2.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.48%)
BR100 4,479 Increased By ▲ 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 17,825 Increased By ▲ 230.4 (1.31%)
KSE100 43,746 Decreased By ▼ -107.3 (-0.24%)
KSE30 16,997 Decreased By ▼ -8.3 (-0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistani train driver who stopped for yoghurt suspended

AFP 08 Dec 2021

LAHORE: An inter-city train driver in Pakistan has been suspended after he made an unscheduled stop to pick up some yoghurt.

A video of the driver's assistant collecting the snack from a street stall before climbing back into the carriage has been circulating on social media.

The incident on Monday raised questions about the safety and regulation of railways in Pakistan, where accidents are common due to mismanagement and neglect.

"When you stop a train in the middle (of the tracks) it becomes a safety issue. Safety is our priority. We cannot tolerate anything which compromises safety," Syed Ijaz-ul-Hassan Shah, a spokesman for the railway ministry, told AFP on Wednesday.

The passenger service had started its journey in the eastern city of Lahore and was moving south towards Karachi.

In a statement the country's minister of railways, Azam Khan Swati, warned that he will not "allow anyone to use national assets for personal use".

A railway official admitted to AFP that such incidents are not uncommon in Pakistan, and that oversight is often lacking.

More than 60 people were killed in June when a train hurtling through farmland smashed into the carriages of another service that had derailed minutes earlier.

Pakistan Pakistan Railways Azam Khan Sawati Syed Ijaz ul Hassan Shah

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistani train driver who stopped for yoghurt suspended

Helicopter crashes with Indian CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board

Essential commodities: Prices declining, cabinet told

New property valuation rates held in abeyance

PM sees over 1pc increase in growth by FY’s end

Hasan, Afridi push Bangladesh to brink after Sajid heroics

Top WHO, US scientists say Omicron no worse than other virus variants

Regularisation of illegal buildings by Sindh govt: TI-P says draft ordinance violation of SC orders

Reduced rate of GST on petrol abolished

Pakistan's fashion e-commerce startup Clicky raises $2.4mn in pre-Series A funding

UN chief isolating after Covid-19 exposure

Read more stories