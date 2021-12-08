ANL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.14%)
ASC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
ASL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
BOP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
BYCO 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FCCL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
FFBL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.87%)
FFL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
FNEL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
GGGL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
GGL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.92%)
HUMNL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.09%)
JSCL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
KAPCO 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
MDTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
MLCF 32.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.6%)
NETSOL 95.30 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (4.78%)
PACE 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 20.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.06%)
PIBTL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
POWER 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.95%)
PRL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
PTC 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.79%)
TELE 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (6.9%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.74%)
WTL 2.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.48%)
BR100 4,481 Increased By ▲ 8.4 (0.19%)
BR30 17,833 Increased By ▲ 238.9 (1.36%)
KSE100 43,756 Decreased By ▼ -97.5 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,002 Decreased By ▼ -3.7 (-0.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares close higher

AFP Updated 08 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday after Wall Street rallied for a second straight session on receding worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.42 percent, or 405.02 points, to end at 28,860.62, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.62 percent, or 12.39 points, to 2,002.24.

"The Nikkei index was up following gains of US shares. A wide variety of high tech shares were bought as fears over the Omicron variant receded," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Wall Street stocks were up for a second straight session as investors cheered early indications that the latest Covid-19 variant may be less severe than earlier versions, with the tech-rich Nasdaq enjoying a three-percent jump.

The dollar fetched 113.50 yen against 113.56 yen in New York late Tuesday.

In Tokyo trading, tech-related shares were higher with industrial robot maker Fanuc soaring 4.06 percent to 24,500 yen and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron jumping 2.81 percent to 62,910 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing rose 1.31 percent to 68,750 yen while Nintendo gained 3.52 percent to 53,380 yen.

Sony jumped 2.03 percent to 14,270 yen while SoftBank Group lost 0.27 percent to 5,493 yen.

Automakers were lower with Toyota dropping 1.75 percent to 2,068 yen, Honda losing 0.64 percent to 3,237 yen and Nissan slipping 0.28 percent to 568.5 yen.

Japan's economy shrank 0.9 percent in the July-September quarter, a slightly larger contraction than a preliminary estimate of 0.8 percent, latest data by the Cabinet Office showed 10 minutes before the opening bell.

The data did not prompt any strong reaction from the market.

Nikkei 225 index Tokyo stocks closed higher

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo shares close higher

Helicopter crashes with Indian CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board

Essential commodities: Prices declining, cabinet told

New property valuation rates held in abeyance

PM sees over 1pc increase in growth by FY’s end

Hasan, Afridi push Bangladesh to brink after Sajid heroics

Top WHO, US scientists say Omicron no worse than other virus variants

Regularisation of illegal buildings by Sindh govt: TI-P says draft ordinance violation of SC orders

Reduced rate of GST on petrol abolished

Pakistan's fashion e-commerce startup Clicky raises $2.4mn in pre-Series A funding

UN chief isolating after Covid-19 exposure

Read more stories