ANL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.14%)
ASC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
ASL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
BOP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
BYCO 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FCCL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
FFBL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.87%)
FFL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
FNEL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
GGGL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
GGL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.92%)
HUMNL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.09%)
JSCL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
KAPCO 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
MDTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
MLCF 32.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.6%)
NETSOL 95.30 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (4.78%)
PACE 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 20.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.06%)
PIBTL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
POWER 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.95%)
PRL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
PTC 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.79%)
TELE 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (6.9%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.74%)
WTL 2.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.48%)
BR100 4,482 Increased By ▲ 8.8 (0.2%)
BR30 17,834 Increased By ▲ 239.2 (1.36%)
KSE100 43,771 Decreased By ▼ -82.4 (-0.19%)
KSE30 17,010 Increased By ▲ 3.8 (0.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Markets

CBOT corn may retest $5.87-1/4; early signs of weakness seen

Reuters 08 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT March corn may retest a resistance at $5.87-1/4 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $5.91 to $5.96-3/4 range.

The current rise is considered as an extension of an upward wave C from $5.57-1/2. This wave may travel to $5.96, as pointed by a rising trendline.

However, its repeated failures to break $5.91 also cast some doubt on this assumption.

The consolidation below the resistance is taking the shape of a rising wedge, which is highly likely to become a top pattern.

A break below $5.77 will confirm this pattern.

On the daily chart, a bigger wedge is forming, which may turn out to be a top pattern as well. A total of five waves make up the uptrend from $5.16-1/4. The wave v is unfolding towards $5.95-1/2.

A projection analysis reveals a support at $5.76-3/4, which is equivalent of $5.77 on the hourly chart.

A break below this support could suggest a completion of the wave v.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Corn

