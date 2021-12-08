ANL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.36%)
Clerics from different schools of thought condemn Sialkot lynching

Zulfiqar Ahmad 08 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The top clerics belonging to various schools of thought Tuesday unanimously condemned the brutal lynching of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot, saying it was un-Islamic and extrajudicial, and strict legal action should be taken against all those involved in it.

After visiting Sri Lankan High Commission to condole with the High Commissioner Mohan Wijewickrama over the gruesome lynching of Kumara, the delegation led by chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr Qibla Ayaz said it was an inhumane act, and to accuse someone of blasphemy without proof is not in accordance with the Shariah. He said that all the religious scholars from a variety of sects had gathered to express condolence and solidarity on the horrific incident.

“The tragedy caused anger worldwide as the mob brutally killed a man and later burned his body, which is in no way acceptable,” he maintained. The CII chairman termed the incident against the teaching of the holy Quran, the constitution as well as the laws of Pakistan, saying the act of some people brought shame to the whole nation.

“The strictest possible legal action must be taken against these miscreants as no one is allowed to take the law into his hand no matter what,” he added. Ayaz said there was no place for extremism and violence in Islam, and urged scholars to play their due role in uprooting the menace of extremism from the country.

He said that the clerics fully supported the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to award Tamgha-e-Shujaat to Malik Adnan – a local manager at the factory who made last ditch effort to save Kumara from the vigilante mob.

Earlier, Sri Lankan High Commissioner Wijewickr-ama called the Sialkot incident a horrific and horrendous act, but added that he was satisfied with the arrests made and the launching of legal proceedings. “At the same time, I have seen that in the last three days, people in Pakistan from all areas are condemning Kumara’s lynching and they all say that “this is not Pakistan” and we believe it.”

He acknowledged that Pakistan and Sri Lanka had both assisted each other on a number of occasions, adding that this particular incident in Sialkot will not have any impact on the relations between the two countries.

The high commissioner also said that Kumara’s family should be provided adequate compensation, but it is yet to be cleared what the government is going to do with regard to the compensation.

