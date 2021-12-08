Constitution protects rights of all without any discrimination: Wahab

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab Tuesday said that the Constitution provides rights and protection to every citizen without any discrimination.

“Pakistan desperately needs legal assistance and access to justice for women and the underprivileged people,” the Administrator expressed these views on the occasion of lighting up the KMC building in orange colour by the Sindh Commission on the Status of Women.

Wahab said that KMC stands with international organizations against gender-based violence and human rights.

According to the details, 16 days of activism against gender based violence are being observed by international organizations such as UNDP, Aurat Foundation, Women Protection Authority, etc.

During these days, various buildings in the city, including the KMC building are being lit up in orange, aimed at raising awareness for ending violence against women.

The Administrator said in his message that KMC stands with international movements for human rights against gender based violence, women’s rights movements.

“If we want to ensure that no woman or girl is left behind, we need to adopt a method that adapts to the rapidly changing context,” he added.

He said that 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence has emerged as a global movement for women’s rights.

The inauguration ceremony of lighting up buildings located in Karachi was done by lighting up the KMC building with orange color.

Sindh Commission on the Status of Women Chairperson Nazhat Shirin was the special guest of the occasion who formally started lighting up the KMC building in orange.

KMC’s Senior Director Law Azra Muqeem, Senior Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid, Director Nifaz-e-Urdu Athar Iqbal, Head of UNFPA Sindh Bayramgul Garabayeva, Provincial Program Manager of Aurat Foundation Malika Khan and other women activists from international organizations participated.

The guests at the event also visited the historic KMC building Senior Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid briefed the guests on the local government system, its evolution and the historic building of KMC.

