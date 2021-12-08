Notices issued in response to pleas of motorway gang-rape convicts

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the state and the complainant on appeals of two convicts in Sialkot-Lahore Motorway gang-rape case Abid Ali alias Malhi and Shafqat Ali alias Bagga against the decision of an anti-terrorism court.

The anti-terrorism court on March 20 last had awarded death sentence to the appellants besides life imprisonment and multiple jail terms.

The applicants argued that the trial court handed down the sentence against facts and law applicable in the case.

They were not nominated in the FIR and the description mentioned in the FIR was altogether different from the physical features and age of the appellants.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021