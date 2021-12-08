ANL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.36%)
ASC 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.63%)
ASL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.42%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
BYCO 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
FCCL 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.9%)
FFBL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
FFL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.67%)
FNEL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
GGL 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.52%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.66%)
JSCL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
KAPCO 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.12%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MDTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.53%)
NETSOL 95.58 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (5.09%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.83%)
PIBTL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
POWER 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
PRL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.06%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.48%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 23.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.65%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.96%)
BR100 4,502 Increased By ▲ 28.7 (0.64%)
BR30 17,979 Increased By ▲ 385 (2.19%)
KSE100 44,002 Increased By ▲ 148 (0.34%)
KSE30 17,062 Increased By ▲ 56 (0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
China stocks rise

Reuters 08 Dec 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks ended higher on Tuesday after the central bank cut the amount of cash banks must hold in reserve, while investors cautiously watched if Evergrande would default as the world’s most indebted developer inches closer to a debt restructuring.

The blue-chip CSI300 index closed 0.6% firmer at 4,922.10, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% to 3,595.09 points.

Hong Kong shares rebounded from a 14-month low to close higher. The Hang Seng index rose 2.7% to 23,983.66, while the China Enterprises Index closed up 3.1% at 8,527.12 points. “The RRR cut is likely to boost investment sentiment and support valuation in the stock market,” said Chaoping Zhu, Global Market Strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

