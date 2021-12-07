ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
ASC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
ASL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.35%)
FCCL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.63%)
FFBL 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.12%)
FFL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
FNEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.26%)
GGGL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.17%)
GGL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
JSCL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.09%)
KAPCO 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.79%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.65%)
MDTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.33%)
NETSOL 90.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.19%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PAEL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.79%)
POWER 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.06%)
PRL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.05%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.89%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
TRG 87.18 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (10.09%)
UNITY 21.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.5%)
BR100 4,473 Increased By ▲ 75 (1.71%)
BR30 17,594 Increased By ▲ 602.1 (3.54%)
KSE100 43,764 Increased By ▲ 483.4 (1.12%)
KSE30 16,990 Increased By ▲ 212.1 (1.26%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,784
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,393
23224hr
Sindh
476,958
Punjab
443,560
Balochistan
33,509
Islamabad
107,960
KPK
180,412
Injured New Zealand skipper Williamson out for at least two months

Reuters 07 Dec 2021

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will be sidelined by an elbow tendon injury for at least two months, coach Gary Stead said on Tuesday, ruling him out of January's two-test home series against Bangladesh.

The recurring injury also forced Williamson to miss the second test against India in Mumbai, where New Zealand went down by a record 372 runs on Monday to lose the series 1-0.

"Kane's going along okay," Stead told reporters from Mumbai on the eve of the squad's return home. "I said right from the start, I expected it to be a sustained period of time.

"Last time ... was about eight or nine weeks. I expect it's somewhere in that timeframe again."

Stead said surgery on the joint was unlikely, but he was also reluctant to predict that Williamson would be fit to face South Africa in two tests in February and March.

"We're trying not to put a timeframe on it," Stead added. "It's all about the load on the elbow and when you're in the test arena, the extra time in training and batting as well is what tipped him over the edge, I guess.

"Kane's doing it tough, don't get me wrong. He hates the thought of missing any cricket, let alone test cricket for New Zealand."

The India series was the first in the Black Caps' defence of the World Test Championship title that they won this year.

While clearly unhappy that the side were bowled out for 62 in their first innings in Mumbai, Stead was pleased that the drawn first test in Kanpur would earn them some championship points.

"A lot of teams come here and struggle, so to pick up any points from here ... was a really good achievement," he said.

"India were just better than us in their conditions."

