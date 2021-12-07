IHC warns ex-GB judge of indictment, orders him to submit affidavit by Dec 13

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has warned former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim of indictment if he fails to submit the original affidavit on December 13.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the case on Tuesday pertaining to allegations against former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar. During the hearing, the court noted that Shamim said he had not given his affidavit to the media, adding that affidavits related to cases were submitted in the courts.

Justice Minallah wondered why Shamim wrote an affidavit after three years, saying that it must be for some purpose.

Shamim's counsel, Lateef Afridi requested the court to allow Shamim to fly abroad so he could produce the original affidavit. However, the court said that he does not need to go abroad.

On Monday, the IHC turned down a petition seeking the court’s directions to place Shamim’s name on the exit control list (ECL). Justice Minallah also rejected the application filed by a Supreme Court lawyer, Rai Muhammad Kharral, seeking the court’s permission to become a party in the contempt of court case against the former top judge of the GB.

During the hearing on November 30, Shamim was asked if he had given the affidavit to a newspaper. To which the former chief judge replied that he did not know how the document got leaked as it was sealed and kept with his family.

"I have not seen the affidavit. I had read the report in a newspaper," Shamim said. Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan, requested the high court to direct Shamim to present the "original" affidavit in the IHC.

The high court then ordered Shamim to submit a written reply along with his original affidavit.

On November 16, the high court had issued show-cause notices to Shamim, Shakil ur Rehman, Ghauri, and Abbasi, and sought their replies.

The IHC said that Abbasi and Shamim must present evidence before the court. The court directed the respondents to submit their replies within seven days.

Accusations against ex-CJP

A story published in The News stated that in 2018 Nisar influenced judicial proceedings to prolong the detention of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz following their conviction in the Avenfield apartments reference. As per the alleged affidavit, Shamim claims Nasir had travelled to GB for vacations in 2018 and on one occasion appeared “very disturbed” while speaking to his registrar on the phone, asking him to get in touch with a high court judge.

Shamim said that Nisar was finally able to get in touch with the judge and told him that Nawaz and Maryam must remain in jail until elections are over, after which “he became calm and happily demanded another cup of tea”.

According to the document, Shamim said he told Nisar that Nawaz had been falsely implicated, to which the former CJP replied: “Rana Sahib the chemistry of Punjab is different from GB.”

Former chief justice Nisar has rejected the allegations of the former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan. He, on telephone, told media persons that the accusations levelled against him were “contrary to the facts”; therefore, he did not want to respond to the “plain lies” of the ex-GB chief justice.

The ex-CJP said Shamim had asked him for an extension but he did not accept his request, adding that the ex-GB CJ had also complained to him about the same.