ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
ASC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
ASL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.35%)
FCCL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.63%)
FFBL 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.12%)
FFL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
FNEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.26%)
GGGL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.17%)
GGL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
JSCL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.09%)
KAPCO 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.79%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.65%)
MDTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.33%)
NETSOL 90.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.19%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PAEL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.79%)
POWER 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.06%)
PRL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.05%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.89%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
TRG 87.18 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (10.09%)
UNITY 21.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.5%)
BR100 4,488 Increased By ▲ 89.9 (2.04%)
BR30 17,558 Increased By ▲ 566 (3.33%)
KSE100 43,932 Increased By ▲ 651.2 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,076 Increased By ▲ 298.2 (1.78%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,784
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,393
23224hr
Sindh
476,958
Punjab
443,560
Balochistan
33,509
Islamabad
107,960
KPK
180,412
Russian rouble gains ahead of Biden-Putin talks

Reuters 07 Dec 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble opened higher on Tuesday, ahead of a video call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden later in the day.

Biden would warn Putin of severe economic consequences should Russia go ahead with an invasion of Ukraine, a senior US administration official said on Monday, sending the Russian currency into the red in the late trading hours.

At 0648 GMT, the rouble was 0.39% stronger against the dollar at 74.02 and had gained 0.33% to trade at 83.60 versus the euro.

Biden and Putin are to hold a video call on Tuesday as the United States tries to head off Russia from launching military action against Ukraine after Moscow massed tens of thousands of troops on the Ukraine border. Russia denied such plans.

A source familiar with the situation said targeting Putin's inner circle with sanctions had been discussed and no decision had been made.

Another person familiar with the situation said sanctions against Russia's biggest banks were also being considered by the United States and its European allies. Another option was going after Russia's ability to convert roubles into dollars and other currencies, the source said.

Vladimir Putin Rouble

