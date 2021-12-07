Russian rouble gains ahead of Biden-Putin talks

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble opened higher on Tuesday, ahead of a video call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden later in the day.

Biden would warn Putin of severe economic consequences should Russia go ahead with an invasion of Ukraine, a senior US administration official said on Monday, sending the Russian currency into the red in the late trading hours.

At 0648 GMT, the rouble was 0.39% stronger against the dollar at 74.02 and had gained 0.33% to trade at 83.60 versus the euro.

Biden and Putin are to hold a video call on Tuesday as the United States tries to head off Russia from launching military action against Ukraine after Moscow massed tens of thousands of troops on the Ukraine border. Russia denied such plans.

A source familiar with the situation said targeting Putin's inner circle with sanctions had been discussed and no decision had been made.

Another person familiar with the situation said sanctions against Russia's biggest banks were also being considered by the United States and its European allies. Another option was going after Russia's ability to convert roubles into dollars and other currencies, the source said.