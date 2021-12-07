ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
ASC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
ASL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.35%)
FCCL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.63%)
FFBL 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.12%)
FFL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
FNEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.26%)
GGGL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.17%)
GGL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
JSCL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.09%)
KAPCO 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.79%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.65%)
MDTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.33%)
NETSOL 90.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.19%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PAEL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.79%)
POWER 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.06%)
PRL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.05%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.89%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
TRG 87.18 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (10.09%)
UNITY 21.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.5%)
BR100 4,473 Increased By ▲ 75 (1.71%)
BR30 17,594 Increased By ▲ 602.1 (3.54%)
KSE100 43,764 Increased By ▲ 483.4 (1.12%)
KSE30 16,990 Increased By ▲ 212.1 (1.26%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,784
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,393
23224hr
Sindh
476,958
Punjab
443,560
Balochistan
33,509
Islamabad
107,960
KPK
180,412
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Samsung names new CEOs, to merge mobile, consumer electronics units

Reuters Updated 07 Dec 2021

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will merge its mobile and consumer electronics divisions, the firm said on Tuesday, naming new co-chief executives in the biggest reshuffle since 2017 to simplify its structure and focus on the logic chip business.

Two co-chief executives, instead of three, will lead the South Korean firm as it pivots on the two business pillars of chips and consumer devices, including smartphones, to help lead the next phase of growth and boost competitiveness.

Samsung, whose Galaxy flagship brand helped it become the world's biggest smartphone maker by volume, is seeking to revive slowing mobile growth, whose profit contribution shrank to 21% last quarter from nearly 70% at its peak in early 2010s.

Instead, its component business, led by chips, has become the most profitable, helped by a boom in data storage and a recent shortage of global semiconductor supplies.

The business generated nearly three-quarters of Samsung's 15.8 trillion won ($13.4 billion) operating profit last quarter.

Samsung said Han Jong-hee, the head of visual display business, will become a co-CEO, leading the newly merged division spanning mobile and consumer electronics as well as continuing to lead the television business.

Han has risen through the ranks in Samsung's visual display business, without experience in mobile.

It is not immediately clear what changes or divisions of labour were expected under Han, but analysts said the reshuffle could help Samsung tackle challenges such as offering seamlessly connected services between its smartphones and home appliances.

"In the long term, the biggest challenge is forming a platform of Samsung's own," said Lee Jae-yun, an analyst at Yuanta Securities Korea.

Samsung to build $17bn chip plant in Texas

"Those businesses have to keep increasing connectivity between devices, but so far it hasn't been able to create a lasting platform with presence."

More immediate problems are a shortage of chip supplies, rising raw material prices, logistics difficulties, and competition from Apple Inc and Chinese rivals amid concerns about a slowing mobile market, analysts said.

Prompt decision-making

Kyung Kye-hyun, chief executive of component affiliate Samsung Electro-Mechanics and a former head of the flash memory chip and technology team, was named co-CEO to lead the chip and components division.

Other high-profile promotions included naming as vice chairman Chung Hyun-ho, the head of a "task force" that analysts said co-ordinates decision-making in Samsung Electronics and affiliates, and which media have said works closely with Lee.

The re-organisation is the latest sign of centralised change at Samsung after Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee was paroled in August after a bribery conviction.

"There may be more prompt execution of funds or decision-making," said Kim Sun-woo, an analyst at Meritz Securities.

Samsung Electronics last named new division heads in late 2017.

The group is focusing on areas from semiconductors, artificial intelligence and robotics to biopharmaceuticals, with plans to invest 240 trillion won ($206 billion) in these areas over the next three years.

Group flagship Samsung Electronics aims to overtake TSMC to become No. 1 in chip contract manufacturing by 2030 by investing about $150 billion in logic chip businesses, including foundries.

Late last month, Samsung chose the US city of Taylor in Texas for a planned $17-billion chip plant after months of deliberation, coinciding with Lee's first business trip to the United States in five years.

Shares of Samsung Electronics rose 1.6%, outperforming a rise of 0.4% in the benchmark index.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee Han Jong hee Kyung Kye hyun Samsung Electro Mechanics

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Samsung names new CEOs, to merge mobile, consumer electronics units

UAE announces move to Saturday-Sunday weekend, state news agency

Govt alarmed at depleting gas reserves

FCA for September: NEPRA okays Rs3.75 hike in KE tariff

Samsung’s TV line-up plant begins production in Karachi

Rizwan, Alam help Pakistan regroup after rain delay

$1bn ‘economic plan’ wins ADB’s approval

New data shows GSK-Vir drug works against all Omicron mutations

Counter-terrorism: Action plan will be reviewed

Malala Yousafzai calls for stronger US support of Afghan women

Read more stories