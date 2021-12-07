ANL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.18%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Maryam uses daddy’s full name

“Hammad Azhar, our dynamic minister for…for…what’s his latest portfolio?” “Don’t be facetious. You...
Anjum Ibrahim 07 Dec 2021

“Hammad Azhar, our dynamic minister for…for…what’s his latest portfolio?”

“Don’t be facetious. You know he is the Energy Minister these days.”

“He has donned so many, many, avatars courtesy The Khan – I mean he has donned even more avatars than The Khan who, as we all well know, transformed himself from being a cricketer to a playboy to its exact opposite today…and that’s not easy – I mean Trump never made the transition.”

“Indeed, but going back to Hammad Azhar – he began by being selected as minister of state for revenue, but Hafeez Sheikh wanted him out though if I recall correctly Hammad Azhar always visibly deferred to Sheikh but anyway he was ousted on 8 July 2019, but The Khan issued the notification appointing him as Minister for Economic Affairs the very next day…”

“Ah yes I remember those days there were no notification issues – I tell you these dratted Zardari-Sharif appointees are into foot dragging with The Khan…and…and”

“OK, but what you said earlier I thought The Khan had Azam Khan then and he has Azam Khan today.”

“You are so shallow – I talked of The Khan’s evolution over a life span so why can’t Azam Khan have gone through the same process?”

“Sorry that’s right, anyway then Hammad Azhar was made Minister for Industries, full minister, and the Finance Minister for 19 days so as and when Shaukat Tarin leaves or is made the scapegoat Azhar will have the necessary experience…”

“Agreed, barring some notification related issues.”

“Don’t be facetious anyway today he is the Minister for Energy and you know those dratted capacity payments that were signed by Zardari-Sharifs…”

“It’s Bhutto-Zardaris and Nawaz Sharifs and Shehbaz Sharifs…”

“That’s singular isn’t it! Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif?”

“I disagree – Maryam uses daddy’s full name for those dumb idiots who don’t know whose daughter she is… Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Hamza does the same – so it’s Hamza Shehbaz Sharif…”

“And pop goes the weasel.”

“Excuse me?”

“In the Christian West a middle name is unique to each individual while its adaptation by the Sharif clan to include daddy’s full name - first and last name - indicates daddy’s relevance at the polls, it’s all in the name you see…”

“Hmmmm, so what is The Khan’s middle name?”

“It’s not Niazi so shut up.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

