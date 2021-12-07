Jordan tenders to buy 120,000 tonnes of feed barley

HAMBURG: Jordan’s state grains buyer has issued a new international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Monday. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Dec. 8.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments, traders said. Possible shipment combinations for 2022 are between June 1-15, June 16-30, July 1-15 and July 16-31. Jordan has also issued a separate tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of wheat.