KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

================================================= CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM FOR THE MONTHS OF DEC & JAN 2021 ================================================= TRANSACTION TRANSACTION SETTLEMENT SETTLEMENT ================================================= 06-12-2021 Monday 08-12-2021 Wednesday 07-12-2021 Tuesday 09-12-2021 Thursday 08-12-2021 Wednesday 10-12-2021 Friday 09-12-2021 Thursday 13-12-2021 Monday 10-12-2021 Friday 14-12-2021 Tuesday 13-12-2021 Monday 15-12-2021 Wednesday 14-12-2021 Tuesday 16-12-2021 Thursday 15-12-2021 Wednesday 17-12-2021 Friday 16-12-2021 Thursday 20-12-2021 Monday 17-12-2021 Friday 21-12-2021 Tuesday 20-12-2021 Monday 22-12-2021 Wednesday 21-12-2021 Tuesday 23-12-2021 Thursday 22-12-2021 Wednesday 24-12-2021 Friday 23-12-2021 Thursday 27-12-2021 Monday 24-12-2021 Friday 28-12-2021 Tuesday 27-12-2021 Monday 29-12-2021 Wednesday 28-12-2021 Tuesday 30-12-2021 Thursday 29-12-2021 Wednesday 31-12-2021 Friday 30-12-2021 Thursday 04-01-2022 Tuesday 31-12-2021 Friday =================================================

NOTES:

If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

Due to Bank Holiday on Monday, 3rd January 2022, Merged Settlement will take place on Tuesday, 4th January 2022 for the trading days of 30th and 31st December, 2021.

