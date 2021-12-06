ANL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.18%)
ASC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.17%)
ASL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.52%)
FCCL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFBL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
FFL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
GGGL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
GGL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
JSCL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3%)
KAPCO 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.85%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.86%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.6%)
NETSOL 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.34%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PAEL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
PRL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
TELE 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.56%)
TRG 79.19 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.59%)
WTL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,398 Increased By ▲ 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 16,992 Increased By ▲ 128.7 (0.76%)
KSE100 43,281 Increased By ▲ 47.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,777 Increased By ▲ 59.2 (0.35%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,777
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,161
33624hr
Sindh
476,830
Punjab
443,519
Balochistan
33,507
Islamabad
107,930
KPK
180,383
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UAE security official pays rare visit to Iran to discuss ties, regional issues

Reuters 06 Dec 2021

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates' senior national security adviser met his Iranian counterpart and President Ebrahim Raisi in a rare visit to Iran on Monday, a move aimed at overcoming their long-standing differences and increasing cooperation.

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit took place days after Tehran and world powers broke off talks in Vienna as Western officials voiced dismay about Iran's sweeping demands for salvaging the 2015 nuclear pact, which the United States abandoned three years ago, reimposing harsh sanctions on Tehran.

"Improving ties with the regional countries is my government's priority, therefore we welcome improving ties with the UAE," Raisi told Sheikh Tahnoon, according to Iranian state television.

"The security of the regional countries is intertwined, and Iran supports the security of the Persian Gulf states."

With business ties to Iran stretching back over a century, the emirate of Dubai, 150 km (100 miles) across the Gulf, has long been one of Iran's main links to the outside world.

But they have been on different sides of geo-political rivalries in the Middle East including Yemen's war. The UAE is part of the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's internationally recognised government against Iran-aligned Houthi fighters.

Iran official in Kuwait and UAE ahead of nuclear talks

Sheikh Tahnoon, a brother of the UAE's de facto ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, expressed hope that the visit would be a "turning point" in Iranian-UAE relations, Iran's state news agency IRNA reported. IRNA said Raisi received an official invitation to visit the UAE.

Sheikh Tahnoon had earlier discussed expanding bilateral relations and tackled regional issues with Iran's top security official Ali Shamkhani.

'Continuous Dialogue'

"Stability and security can only be established through continuous dialogue and cooperation between the regional countries," Shamkhani said, according to state TV.

"Improving economic, trade and investment ties are the main priorities of Iran's foreign policy."

Shamkhani added that joint efforts were needed to "end some of the military and security crises in the region...Dialogue should replace military approaches to resolve disputes".

Iran's Gulf Arab neighbours want an end to Tehran's push for dominance in the region, where it competes with main rival Saudi Arabia for influence from Syria and Iraq to Yemen and Bahrain.

Germany says Iran proposals on its nuclear programme unacceptable

Taking a hawkish stance on Iran, the UAE swiftly backed the decision in 2018 of then-US President Donald Trump to ditch world powers' nuclear deal with Iran. But in 2019, the UAE began engaging with Tehran's clerical rulers following attacks on tankers off Gulf waters and on Saudi energy infrastructure.

The region's power Saudi Arabia began direct talks with Iran in April, with Riyadh describing the talks as "cordial" but largely exploratory.

"Developing warm and brotherly relations between Abu Dhabi and Tehran is one of the UAE's priorities," Sheikh Tahnoon said during his meeting with Shamkhani, according to Iranian media.

Analysts said Tehran could ill-afford to lose Dubai as a trade route, particularly since US sanctions have drastically reduced its oil exports and made doing international business increasingly complicated.

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, said in a tweet on Monday that Sheikh Tahnoon's visit to Tehran "comes as a continuation of the UAE's efforts to strengthen bridges of communication and cooperation in the region which would serve the national interest".

Ebrahim Raisi Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

UAE security official pays rare visit to Iran to discuss ties, regional issues

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee recovers marginally after $3bn Saudi fund deposit

Two Pakistani pilots martyred as helicopter crashes in Siachen

FM Qureshi departs for Belgium

ATC sends 26 suspects on 15-day physical remand in Sialkot lynching case

Bitcoin below $50,000, at early October levels, after weekend's battering

Govt optimistic to achieve over 5% economic growth, says Tarin

Winter: power plants to get extra RLNG

Alibaba overhauls e-commerce businesses, names new CFO

Workers’ recruitment, skills verification plan: Pakistan, KSA sign two agreements

‘Corruption’: PM urged to take action against Commissioner IR

Read more stories