ANL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.18%)
ASC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.17%)
ASL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.52%)
FCCL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFBL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
FFL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
GGGL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
GGL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
JSCL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3%)
KAPCO 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.85%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.86%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.6%)
NETSOL 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.34%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PAEL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
PRL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
TELE 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.56%)
TRG 79.19 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.59%)
WTL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,400 Increased By ▲ 18.85 (0.43%)
BR30 17,103 Increased By ▲ 239.29 (1.42%)
KSE100 43,246 Increased By ▲ 13.13 (0.03%)
KSE30 16,748 Increased By ▲ 29.41 (0.18%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,777
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,161
33624hr
0.78% positivity
Sindh
476,830
Punjab
443,519
Balochistan
33,507
Islamabad
107,930
KPK
180,383
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China's yuan firms as monetary easing expected, little impact from Evergrande

Reuters 06 Dec 2021

SHANGHAI: China's yuan firmed on Monday, as Chinese exporters sold dollars with the approach of the year end, and investors expected the economy to strengthen took heart from expectations for monetary loosening that should boost the economy.

Investors also interpreted regulators were marginally relaxing funding channels for developers as a sign that the fallout from a likely default by China Evergrande Group would be limited.

The yuan opened at 6.3720 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3688 at midday, 72 pips stronger than the previous late session close. Prior to market open, the People's Bank of China set a strong midpoint rate, at 6.3702 per dollar.

China will cut banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) "in a timely way", state media on Friday quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying.

Although expectations of looser monetary policies pushed down yields of 10-year Chinese treasury bonds on Monday, their spread over US counterparts, at roughly 1.4 percentage points, remained attractive to yield-hungry global investors.

Rocky Fan, economist at Sealand Securities, said he expects China to cut the RRR in the next one or two weeks, and more policy easing, including rate cuts, is needed.

A trader at a Chinese bank said that previous experience shows that RRR cuts typically support the yuan as the economic outlook improves as a result.

In addition "yuan is bolstered in the short term by robust money flows as many exporters tend to sell dollars toward year-end settlement."

Traders also brushed aside negative impacts on the yuan from Evergrande's financial woes. The heavily-indebted developer said on Friday there was no guarantee it would have enough funds to meet debt repayments, prompting Chinese authorities to summon its chairman.

Meanwhile, more real estate firms disclosed plans to issue bonds in the domestic market, as regulators said developers' normal funding needs would be met.

"We think the credit event will have limited impact on domestic and offshore bonds," China International Capital Corp (CICC) wrote.

"Impacts from this individual case are controllable."

Yuan

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

China's yuan firms as monetary easing expected, little impact from Evergrande

Winter: power plants to get extra RLNG

Workers’ recruitment, skills verification plan: Pakistan, KSA sign two agreements

‘Corruption’: PM urged to take action against Commissioner IR

20 played principal role in ghastly Sialkot murder: IGP

Man who tried to save life of Sri Lankan to get Tamgha-e-Shujaat

Alibaba overhauls e-commerce businesses, names new CFO

India thrash top-ranked New Zealand to clinch Test series

Sialkot incident: Sri Lankan HC wants to have access to probe report

Rain delays third day's play in Bangladesh-Pakistan Test

Body of ‘missing’ pilot instructor found in Lasbela

Read more stories