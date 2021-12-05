ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
PM Imran announces Tamgha-i-Shujaat for man who tried to save Priyantha Kumara

BR Web Desk Updated 05 Dec 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Sunday that the man who tried to save the Sri Lankan national from the violent mob will be bestowed with the Tamgha-i-Shujaat for his bravery.

“On behalf of the nation, I want to salute the moral courage and bravery of Malik Adnan who tried his utmost to shelter and save Priyantha Diyawadana from the vigilante mob in Sialkot, [including] endangering his own life by physically trying to shield victim. We will award him Tamgha-i-Shujaat,” the premier wrote on Twitter.

The incident took place on Friday, where the workers of private entities attacked the export manager of a factory and burnt his body after murdering him. The attackers had accused the Sri Lankan factory manager of blasphemy.

Six more primary suspects arrested in Sialkot lynching case

Video footages that went viral on social media showed that the mob first brutally beat up the foreign national inside the factory and then dragged his corpse on the road and set it on fire.

So far, the Punjab government has arrested over a hundred suspects, including 19 main culprits involved in the lynching of a Sri Lankan factory manager in Sialkot.

Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the incident, calling it a “day of shame for Pakistan.”

PM Imran condemns 'horrific' killing of Sri Lankan manager in Sialkot

“I am overseeing the investigations and, let there be no mistake, all those responsible will be punished with the full severity of the law. Arrests are in progress,” he said in a Twitter post on Friday.

The next day, the premier spoke to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and assured him that his government would ensure justice.

Hours later, the Sri Lankan prime minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa expressed his shock over the “brutal and fatal attack on the Priyantha by the extremist mob.”

He said, “Sri Lanka and her people are confident that PM Imran Khan will keep to his commitment to bring all those involved to justice.

