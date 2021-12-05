ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,761
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,453
43124hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
476,494
Punjab
443,379
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,848
KPK
180,254
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Mansehra-Naran–Jalkhad Road: NHA board recommends revised PC-1 to CDWP

Tahir Amin 05 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA) Executive Board has recommended the revised PC-1 of “Mansehra-Naran–Jalkhad Road” (N-15) to the Central Development Working Party (CDWP)/Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) with revised cost of Rs5.57 billion, which is 45.8 percent over and above the original PC-1 cost of Rs3.82 billion.

This has been revealed in official documents available with Business Recorder.

The board meeting held with Capt Muhammad Khurram Agha (retired), chairman, NHA in the chair where 8-point agenda was discussed.

The board deliberated upon the revised PC-I for rehabilitation and improvement of Mansehra–Naran–Jalkhad (MNJ) section, (N-15) having length of 163km.

The NHA Executive Board recommended the revised PC-I of “Mansehra-Naran–Jalkhad Road” (N-15) to CDWP/ECNEC with revised cost of Rs5.57 billion, which is 45.8 percent over and above from original PC-I cost of Rs3.820 billion.

The NHA Executive Board has recommended the revised PC-I for dualisation and improvement of Pindigheb-Jand-Kohat Road at a cost of Rs21.452 billion to the CDWP.

Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road restored: NDMA

The official documents revealed that the meeting deliberated upon the revised PC-I for dualisation and improvement of Pindigheb-Kohat Road (N-80) with a length 80km.

The board recommended the revised PC-I of the project at a cost of Rs21.452 billion to the CDWP.

The board discussed the revised PC-I for dualisation and improvement of Indus Highway (Sarai Gambila-Kohat), (N-55) having a length of 128km.

The NHA Executive Board approved the revised PC-I for dualisation and improvement of Indus Highway (N-55) from Sarai Gambila to Kohat at a cost of Rs33.774 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

CDWP NHA ECNEC Mansehra Naran–Jalkhad Road

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Mansehra-Naran–Jalkhad Road: NHA board recommends revised PC-1 to CDWP

$3bn received from Saudi Arabia for BoP support

PM for timely completion of sports-related projects

PM reiterates anti-corruption resolve

FBR ready to revise downward values of immovable properties

KSA Airlines signs deal with CFM Int’l worth $8.5bn

AC grants transit remand of Siraj

Cut in payment: Ogra’s directive irks oil & gas exploration, production companies

Sialkot incident: 118 suspects arrested

Moot of OIC FMs on Afghanistan on 19th: Qureshi

Read more stories