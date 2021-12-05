Mansehra-Naran–Jalkhad Road: NHA board recommends revised PC-1 to CDWP

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA) Executive Board has recommended the revised PC-1 of “Mansehra-Naran–Jalkhad Road” (N-15) to the Central Development Working Party (CDWP)/Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) with revised cost of Rs5.57 billion, which is 45.8 percent over and above the original PC-1 cost of Rs3.82 billion.

This has been revealed in official documents available with Business Recorder.

The board meeting held with Capt Muhammad Khurram Agha (retired), chairman, NHA in the chair where 8-point agenda was discussed.

The board deliberated upon the revised PC-I for rehabilitation and improvement of Mansehra–Naran–Jalkhad (MNJ) section, (N-15) having length of 163km.

The NHA Executive Board recommended the revised PC-I of "Mansehra-Naran–Jalkhad Road" (N-15) to CDWP/ECNEC with revised cost of Rs5.57 billion, which is 45.8 percent over and above from original PC-I cost of Rs3.820 billion.

The NHA Executive Board has recommended the revised PC-I for dualisation and improvement of Pindigheb-Jand-Kohat Road at a cost of Rs21.452 billion to the CDWP.

The official documents revealed that the meeting deliberated upon the revised PC-I for dualisation and improvement of Pindigheb-Kohat Road (N-80) with a length 80km.

The board recommended the revised PC-I of the project at a cost of Rs21.452 billion to the CDWP.

The board discussed the revised PC-I for dualisation and improvement of Indus Highway (Sarai Gambila-Kohat), (N-55) having a length of 128km.

The NHA Executive Board approved the revised PC-I for dualisation and improvement of Indus Highway (N-55) from Sarai Gambila to Kohat at a cost of Rs33.774 billion.

