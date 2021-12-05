Sialkot incident: 118 suspects arrested

LAHORE: Spokesman of the Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar said on Saturday that police have apprehended 118 people, including 13 major suspects of the Sialkot incident, by conducting more than 200 raids.

On the complaint of police, a case has been registered against the accused involved in the tragic incident of Sialkot under murder and Anti-Terrorism Act, he said.

While addressing a news conference alongwith IG Police Punjab on the Sialkot incident, Hasaan Khawar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar are personally monitoring the case. “Stern punishment would be ensured for all those involved in this brutality; no one is allowed to take the law into their own hands,” he said.

To a query, he stated that departmental inquiry is also being held to see at which time police reached the spot after receiving the first call and strict action would be taken in case of any delay or negligence. He assured the nation that impartial justice would be done.

Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that police, by taking prompt action, have arrested 13 main accused in less than 24 hours. More than 12 hours long footage of 160 CCTV cameras and mobile data analyses of the people present on the spot has been examined in this regard. He said that police received the first call at 11:28 am, and at 11:45 am the SHO of Ugoki police station along with his team reached the spot.

By the time they reached, a Sri Lankan citizen had been murdered.

