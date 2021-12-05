ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,761
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,453
43124hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
476,494
Punjab
443,379
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,848
KPK
180,254
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Sialkot incident: 118 suspects arrested

Recorder Report 05 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Spokesman of the Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar said on Saturday that police have apprehended 118 people, including 13 major suspects of the Sialkot incident, by conducting more than 200 raids.

On the complaint of police, a case has been registered against the accused involved in the tragic incident of Sialkot under murder and Anti-Terrorism Act, he said.

While addressing a news conference alongwith IG Police Punjab on the Sialkot incident, Hasaan Khawar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar are personally monitoring the case. “Stern punishment would be ensured for all those involved in this brutality; no one is allowed to take the law into their own hands,” he said.

PM Imran condemns 'horrific' killing of Sri Lankan manager in Sialkot

To a query, he stated that departmental inquiry is also being held to see at which time police reached the spot after receiving the first call and strict action would be taken in case of any delay or negligence. He assured the nation that impartial justice would be done.

Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that police, by taking prompt action, have arrested 13 main accused in less than 24 hours. More than 12 hours long footage of 160 CCTV cameras and mobile data analyses of the people present on the spot has been examined in this regard. He said that police received the first call at 11:28 am, and at 11:45 am the SHO of Ugoki police station along with his team reached the spot.

By the time they reached, a Sri Lankan citizen had been murdered.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

police suspects arrested Hasaan Khawar Sialkot incident

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Sialkot incident: 118 suspects arrested

$3bn received from Saudi Arabia for BoP support

PM for timely completion of sports-related projects

PM reiterates anti-corruption resolve

FBR ready to revise downward values of immovable properties

KSA Airlines signs deal with CFM Int’l worth $8.5bn

AC grants transit remand of Siraj

Mansehra-Naran–Jalkhad Road: NHA board recommends revised PC-1 to CDWP

Cut in payment: Ogra’s directive irks oil & gas exploration, production companies

Moot of OIC FMs on Afghanistan on 19th: Qureshi

Read more stories