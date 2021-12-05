ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,761
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,453
43124hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
476,494
Punjab
443,379
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,848
KPK
180,254
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Prices halt further decline on cotton market

Recorder Report 05 Dec 2021

KARACHI: The Spot Rate on Saturday remained unchanged at Rs 16, 700 per maund. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that market remained bearish and the trading volume remained low.

He said rate of cotton in Sindh remained between Rs 13500 to Rs 16700 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab was registered at Rs 15000 to Rs 16700 per maund. The rate of the new crop of Phutti in Sindh was remained between Rs 4500 to Rs 68,00 per 40 kg. While Phutti prices in Punjab were between Rs 5400 to Rs 7200 per 40 kg.

Similarly, prices of cotton in Balochistan were remained at Rs 15500 to 16,500 per maund while Phutti prices were remained in between Rs 6,200 to 8400 per maund, said Naseem Usman. The rate of Banola in Sindh was in between Rs 1350 to Rs 2100 per maund. While in Punjab rates of Banola were in between Rs 1600 to Rs 2,200 per maund.

As many as 4200 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 15000 per maund and 1400 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 14900 to Rs 1500 per maund.

The production of cotton increased by Rs 2.5 million bales. It is expected that 7. 5 million bales will be produced in the country and almost 7.5 million bales will have to be imported. Up till now agreements of for the imports of 4.5 million bales have been signed.

According to the fortnightly report released by Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association till December 1 according to which more than 7.1 million bales were produced which are more 2.5 million bales more as compared to the last years production of 4.6 million bales.

Chairman Karachi Cotton Brokers Forum Naseem Usman while commenting on the report said that it is expected that 7.5 million bales will be produced in the country while there is no record of 0.8 million bales.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16, 700 per maund. The Price of Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 245 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

cotton market cotton crop Cotton spot Cotton rate

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Prices halt further decline on cotton market

$3bn received from Saudi Arabia for BoP support

PM for timely completion of sports-related projects

PM reiterates anti-corruption resolve

FBR ready to revise downward values of immovable properties

KSA Airlines signs deal with CFM Int’l worth $8.5bn

AC grants transit remand of Siraj

Mansehra-Naran–Jalkhad Road: NHA board recommends revised PC-1 to CDWP

Cut in payment: Ogra’s directive irks oil & gas exploration, production companies

Sialkot incident: 118 suspects arrested

Moot of OIC FMs on Afghanistan on 19th: Qureshi

Read more stories