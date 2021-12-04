ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
Tweets from Pak embassy in Serbia criticise PM for rising inflation

Ali Hussain 04 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan came under criticism from the official Twitter handle of Pakistan’s embassy in Serbia, Friday, for rising inflation and alleged non-payment of salaries for the past three months – a move which was later clarified by the Foreign Office as an incident of account hacking.

After almost two hours of the tweets criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan for the inflation, the embassy issued a statement from the same Twitter account, saying: “The Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia have been hacked. Messages being posted on these accounts are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia.”

FO says Twitter account of Pakistan's embassy in Serbia was hacked

Earlier, two tweets appeared on the official account of the embassy, saying: “with inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect @ImranKhanPTI that we government officials will remain silent & keep working for you without been paid for past 3 months & our children been forced out of school due to no payment of fees. Is this #NayaPakistan?”

A parody song was also embedded in the first tweet in which Prime Minister Khan has been mocked for his famous phrase “Ap Ney Ghabrana Nahi Hai” [you don’t have to worry] by a Pakistani musician and singer Saad Alvi.

Another tweet which appeared from the same official handle, stated: “I am sorry @ImranKhanPTI, am not left with another option.”

However, both the tweets were deleted after almost two hours.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

inflation Imran Khan Pak embassy in Serbia account hacking

