Customs foil attempt to import goods of Indian, Israeli origins

KARACHI: Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation (DG I&I) Customs, Karachi on Friday foiled an attempt to import Indian and Israeli origin goods through misdeclaration.

According to the documents, exclusively available to Business Recorder, the Directorate has kept the container under constant vigilance from the time of loading of the container at the vessel from Salalah Port Oman till the time of reaching Port Qasim, Karachi after receiving credible information that the importer of the container was involved in bringing Indian and Israeli origin goods into the country by misdeclaring actual description, quantity, weight and origin of the imported goods.

After online monitoring through WeBOC, the said container, which was declared as toiletries of different brands, was blocked online by the Directorate at the gate out state when the said container was about to be released from Port Qasim under Transshipment for Lahore.

The Directorate has detected several discrepancies in quantity, weight, and origin during the examination of the container. It was found that several toiletries were found to be of Indian and Israeli origin, which were banned as per the law.

Keeping the said in view, the Directorate has established that the Lahore-based importer has willingly attempted to bring Indian and Israeli origin goods in the country by mis-declaring the description of the goods in the Goods Declaration (GDs) to circumvent the import restrictions. Consequently, a case has been registered against the importers. Further investigation is in progress.

