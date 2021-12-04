ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,753
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,022
39124hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
476,233
Punjab
443,310
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,811
KPK
180,194
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Progress towards meritocracy

Farhat Ali 04 Dec 2021

The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, while addressing a virtual meeting of the Pay and Pension Commission early this week, said: “ The current model for pay and pension provision of public servants is not sustainable and there is need to rationalise the salaries, allowances, perks, etc., on the basis of performance and quality of work”. The necessity or importance of meritocracy in public service or bureaucracy, which is the administrative heart and soul of government, has been consistently highlighted by the leadership of the incumbent government. Piqued by bureaucracy’s lack of commitment, prime minister Imran Khan has often spoken his mind over this subject. Dr Ishrat Hussain, in his three-year tenure as Advisor to the Prime Minister, devoted most of his time on preparing the civil service reforms. His work was made public shortly before he quit the government.

Tarin in his address said the performance of the employees can be assessed on the basis of setting targets and the KPIs (key performance indicators). Moreover, best performers are required to be compensated with rewards. According to him, there’s a need to work out ranges for linking compensation with performance to ensure meritocracy in the recruitment and improved service delivery in the public sector.

The multiple civil service reforms structured by Dr Ishrat Hussain also rotate around similar thoughts of meritocracy in civil service viz Civil Servants Promotion (BS-18 to BS-21) Rules, 2019; the Civil Servants (Directory Retirement from Service) Rules, 2020; the Efficiency and Discipline Rules, 2020; the Revised MP Scale Policy, 2020; the Rotation Policy, 2020; and rationalisation of cadre strength, etc. How much of these reforms have been implemented is not in public knowledge. The perception is that it is business as usual in the civil service of the country.

This is not surprising if one comprehends the executive power entrusted by the state constitution to the bureaucracy of the country. The political leadership, in spite of having been elected to govern the state through the will of people, have to remain in line if the bureaucrats so desire. Meritocracy is often set aside and the political party that is voted into power brings around it civil servants on the basis of their political loyalty and their subservience to the dictates of political leadership with win-win cooperation between the two. Critical features of this service such as annual confidential report (ACR), integrity of the officer and his or her loyalty to state do not matter much.

An overhaul is long overdue to rejuvenate the bureaucracy. A dramatic change in the constitution through an act of parliament is needed to help implement reforms. The present system is no longer functional. The executive powers, accountability and responsibilities of the elected public office holders, bureaucrats/executives and judiciary need to be realigned and equitably distributed among the three for a functional and efficient government. In most of the developing countries the private sector has also been integrated into state affairs; notably, in the energy sector, transportation, health services and other businesses, social and infrastructure development and management.

(The writer is a former President, Overseas Investors Chambers of Commerce and Industry)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dr Ishrat Hussain Pension Commission Shaukat Tarin

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Progress towards meritocracy

Economy’s fundamentals strong: Tarin

Circular debt soared to Rs2.419trn by Oct 31st

SPI down 0.48pc WoW

Wagah to Torkham Afghan trucks allowed to ship assistance

FBR asks big retailers to integrate with PoS system by 10th

COAS vows all-out support to civilian administration

I’m overseeing investigation, says PM

SL factory manager lynched and set on fire

Refineries: Petroleum Div has shared info on deemed duty with CCoE

Polio workers: PM for taking action over harassment, attacks

Read more stories