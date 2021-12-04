ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
PIDE, FBR sign MoU to provide evidence-based policy reforms solution

Recorder Report 04 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Friday, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the provision of evidence-based policy reforms solution.

Dr Durre Nayab, pro vice-chancellor on behalf of the PIDE, and Dr Nasir Khan, director general (DG) on behalf of the FBR signed the agreement.

The MoU aimed to define the areas for fundamental, academic, and policy-oriented and will work together in the future for their mutual benefit to foster a collaborative framework between PIDE and the FBR to benefit from each other’s initiatives and working procedures and to support collaboration among the researchers associated with both organizations. The two government bodies agreed on jointly conducting collaborative research and short-term research activities.

The implementation mechanism of these activities shall be devised mutually and will be subject to additional protocols. Both institutions will encourage their staff to strengthen cooperation in broad areas of tax policy and reforms.

A press release issued by the PIDE, it was mentioned in the MoU that to gain maximum benefit in a short period of time and to ensure transparency, both the PIDE and the FBR will be jointly responsible for nominating focal persons for implementing objectives agreed under the MoU in their respective organizations and communicate with each other.

The focal persons of the FBR and the PIDE will meet regularly to develop a work plan with clear timelines. In addition, the FBR will assign research studies/reports and any other assessments to the PIDE and institute will provide detailed methodology along with the level of efforts (LoE). It was also mutually agreed that the MoU shall be effective for three years from the date of final signature. It may be modified or extended by mutual written agreement by both organizations.

FBR PIDE Dr Durre Nayab Dr Nasir Khan

