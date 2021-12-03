PARTLY FACETIOUS: Who was seated next to Shireen Mazari?

“So you reckon Maryam Nawaz is the best thing that happened to The Khan?”

“Well, let’s narrow it down a bit – she is the best thing that happened to The Khan’s post-election win politics.”

“And before that?”

“Before she was the best thing that happened to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Danyal Aziz slapped on live television, Talal Chaudhary the Mystery man who was injured in a scuffle in Faisalabad and there was some talk of a woman who…”

“Faisalabad, not Pakpattan.”

“Hey the page may have been turned by one party while the other hadn’t quite finished reading, but don’t forget Punjab police consists of about 150,000 strong and they may have obsolete equipment but human bones are fragile and can be broken with a swing of a cricket bat or a hockey stick…”

“Are you subtly referring to the patron in Chief of these two games?”

“No, and a hundred times no… I know defamation laws in this country maybe one of the best in the world though with zero implementation….perhaps the same fate is destined for the laws protecting journalists announced amidst much fanfare in the Presidency…”

“Gill the Fish was seated next to Shireen Mazari and he was taking much more space with legs far apart than Mazari…”

“So?”

“To me that shows a special assistant trumps a federal minister.”

“Indeed, anyway you didn’t mention Marriyum Aurangzeb?”

“She performs better than Gill the Fish…”

“That’s not a high bar and…”

“No, but then the bar in this country keeps coming down…”

“I agree and that’s because they zealously begin to dig to take it further down…”

“They?”

“The leaders of all parties – national, regional, local you name it.”

